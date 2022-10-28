Lehigh men’s lacrosse finishes fall tournaments, looks to competitive spring

The Lehigh men’s lacrosse team has finished up its four fall tournament games in preparation for the spring 2023 season.

On Oct. 8, the team competed in the Nick Colleluori Classic at Hofstra University, playing games against Quinnipiac University and Hofstra.

On Oct. 16, the Mountain Hawks traveled to the American Boy Fall Brawl at Centreville High School in Clifton, Virginia. They played the University of Richmond and the University of Virginia, the 2021 National Champions. Lehigh traveled to Virginia to play the same two teams last year.

These fall tournament games were scrimmages for which scores were not recorded.

Senior attacker Christian Mulé said the team was most excited for the game against the University of Virginia.

“Overall, the team had a great mindset going into it and we really performed,” Mulé said.

While the team’s fall schedule was limited, Mulé said the games were good for the team to measure where they are and allow younger players to get experience.

Sophomore midfielder Dakota Eierman said while the team lost several high-performing seniors last season, they added 12 freshmen this season.

“We’ve all stepped it up, and I think we’ve got much better chances this year,” Eierman said.

Senior attacker Andrew Mapstone said the team bonds over the amount of time they spend together in the weight room and on the field.

“Watching our team come into the final product really builds the bond between us,” Mapstone said. “We matched together over the trials and tribulations of the early fall and had a good performance, which feels good and brings us together.”

Last year, the team’s season ended in a 13-12 overtime loss against Boston University in the Patriot League semifinals.

Mapstone said although the team is currently not in the top 25 for Division I men’s lacrosse rankings, they are focused on working hard without all the attention and expectations to prepare for the spring season.

“Losing left a bitter taste in our mouths, and we’re kind of off the radar right now,” Mapstone said.

Mulé said the team’s main goal this season is making it back to the Patriot League tournament and winning it all.

“That’s in the back of everyone’s heads right now and motivating us for this season and the spring,” Mulé said. “That mindset is going to take us further this year.”