Lehigh field hockey’s Maddie Kahn makes history with senior game

Lehigh field hockey senior Maddie Kahn became the sixth Mountain Hawk and first goalkeeper in program history to be named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior Game. The game will be played at the University of Connecticut on Nov. 19.

Kahn is one of 38 players to be named to the team. She said prior to coming to Lehigh, she also competed in the Junior Olympics for three years and competed on the National U-17 and U-19 teams.

She said she is especially excited to compete in the game because she has already had the opportunity to play with some of the girls on the list before.

“Looking at that list there’s a bunch of stellar players on there and people I’m happy to be recognized alongside with,” Kahn said.

Kahn said her biggest goal throughout the season has been to maintain consistency both personally as a goalkeeper and as a member of the team.

Teammate and fellow senior Anna Piecuch said Kahn helps guide the team and keeps them playing at a consistently high level.

“She gives great direction to anyone on the field, regardless of whether they’re a forward or a defender,” Piecuch said. “You can hear her anywhere you are: on the bench, around the field or in the stands.”

Piecuch said Kahn has been a leader since their freshman year, so her being selected to play in the Senior Game was no surprise.

She said she respects Kahn for the way she seizes the opportunity to help the team fulfill their potential.

“Everyone has that fear of not wanting to step on the seniors’ toes, but she knew where this program needed to be headed, and so she did what had to be done, and it took a lot of courage,” Piecuch said. “But I have a lot of respect for the way she came in and took the leadership that was needed.”

Coach Caitlin Dallmeyer said Kahn has set a new expectation for what a goalkeeper on the team can look like, which is a standard that future players should look up to.

“From the moment she committed to Lehigh, we knew she was going to be a difference maker for us,” Dallmeyer said. “She’s just been a strong, steady presence and her ability to make big saves in critical moments allows us to stay focused and keep momentum and gameplay.”

On Nov. 5, the Mountain Hawks won the Patriot League Championship, defeating No. 1 seeded Boston University 2-1 in overtime. This was the team’s first championship victory since 1994 and their 13 wins ties for the third-most in school history.

Kahn was named MVP of the tournament after recording 12 saves in the championship game and eight saves in the semifinals against American.

In looking ahead to the senior game, Kahn said she wants to focus on playing her best while also having a good time.

“Nothing important is on the line other than just having fun and getting to meet everyone who I don’t already know and getting to see friends that I haven’t seen in a little bit,” Kahn said.