Lehigh field hockey to face Delaware in first ever NCAA tournament game

The Lehigh’s women’s field hockey team is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in the program’s history off the heels of its second Patriot League title.

Coach Caitlin Dallmeyer said she is proud of her team for making it to this part of the season.

“Every member of this team, including myself, was recruited with the intent that they would create change within this program,” Dallmeyer said.

The team defeated Boston University 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 5 to win its first Patriot League Championship since 1994.

Sophomore Eleni Kountroubis said the best part of this run has been doing it with her teammates.

“To me, being a part of this historic run means making history with my teammates,” Kountroubis said. “Having them alongside me throughout the season is what makes it all worth it in the end.”

Lehigh will take on Delaware in the first round, who is currently on a seven-game win streak and won the Colonial Athletic Association finals after beating Drexel 6-1.

Dallmeyer said Wednesday’s game will allow the team to show their talents at the national level.

“We all came here with the purpose to do the things that haven’t been done here before, and here we are (at) our first-ever NCAA tournament appearance,” Dallmeyer said.

Although the team has made history this season, Kountroubis said the team is now focused on winning their first NCAA tournament game.

“We have positive mindsets going into our game on Wednesday and are excited more than anything because we have worked so hard to get to the point at which we are right now,” Kountroubis said. “And we are ready to leave it all out there on the field.”

Lehigh’s women’s field hockey will look to carry the momentum they had during the Patriot League tournament as they take on Delaware in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, this Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The winner of this matchup will move on to take on No. 1 seeded University of North Carolina in the second round on Friday at noon.