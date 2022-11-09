In Photos: 2022 midterm election

Students pose after voting in the 2022 midterm election. (Jordyn Pykon/Video Editor)
Pia Tiimob, ’23, poses with an “I Voted” sticker after voting in the midterm election. Lehigh did not hold classes on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, for Civic Engagement Day. (Jordyn Pykon/Video Editor)
Declan Coster, ’23, (left) introduces political science professor Brian Fife (right) at Neville Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Fife spoke to students about the consequences of elections on Lehigh’s Civic Engagement Day. (Nahjiah Miller/Photo Editor)
Fife covered the consequences of elections, possible scenarios in the 2022 midterms and the historical precedent for American midterms. (Nahjiah Miller/Photo Editor)
The line at the Banana Factory polling center on Election Day 2022. Students voted at the Banana Factory throughout the day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Eli Mundy/Editor in Chief)
St. John’s Lutheran Church was another Bethlehem polling location for the 2022 midterm. (Chrissy DiBrigida/B&W Staff)
From left to right: Marietta Sisca, Stephen Kelly, Declan Foster, Raihan Alam, Miranda Asral and Sam Denison, all ’23, engage in a debate sponsored by the Douglass Dialogues. Sisca and Kelly represented the Lehigh Republicans, Asral and Denison represented the Lehigh Republicans. Coster and Alam moderated. (Nahjiah Miller/Photo Editor)
Students attended a debate between the Lehigh Democrats and Republicans, sponsored by Douglass Dialogues, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The debate was part of the Lehigh Civic Engagement Day programming. (Nahjiah Miller/Photo Editor)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.