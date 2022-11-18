This was quite an unusual election.

As the dust settles on the 2022 Midterms, voters are finding that the “Red Wave” expected to crash over the country and flood the halls of Congress with new Republican members turned out to be little more of a translucent-pink trickle.

After failing to drown the Democratic majority in the Senate, a fraught campaign barely guided the Republican party to a projected single-digit majority in the House of Representatives.

In Pennsylvania, a wave did indeed come, but it wasn’t red as many pundits expected.

Rather, the state went blue on all accounts on election night.

New Sen. John Fetterman defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip the retired Sen. Pat Toomy’s old seat, Congresswoman Susan Wild retained her position against a tough challenger in Lisa Scheller and Josh Shapiro handily defeated MAGA-Republican Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race.

It is difficult to stress just how unexpected these results are. Midterm elections are meant to be a referendum on the party in power. History tells us that the party of the president should expect to lose seats in both chambers in off-year elections, and Biden’s widespread unpopularity should have catapulted Republicans into a position of considerable legislative authority.

Pundits on both sides of the aisle have started to blame these surprising results on a political figure who, at this point, is no stranger to breaking historical precedent: former president Donald Trump.

Trump involved himself in the campaign process in a way that is uncommon of presidents after they leave office, especially for one ousted from power by the American people.

The former president spent the early months of the primaries attempting to dictate the direction of various races from his Mar-a-Lago resort, handing out highly coveted endorsements to whoever would be willing to parrot his talking points the loudest, in some instances even endorsing opposing candidates.

Due to the considerable influence that Trump still holds on the Republican base, his endorsed candidates in many races made their way into the general election on the basis of 2020 election lies and anti-woke culture war rhetoric.

In many ways, promoting these more extreme and ideologically driven candidates gave Democrats a considerable advantage heading into election day, and many top Republicans knew it.

These results indicate that most 2022 voters are no longer interested in the 2020 election, the demonization of transgender youth or any other conspiratorial and anti-intellectual components of the MAGA playbook.

Perhaps the most stinging thing about this for Republicans is that they could have made far greater strides if they focused on the actual issues that people care about. The candidates that did, like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, won, and won big.

Biden is presiding over the worst inflation rate in the last 40 years, over 80% of the population is unhappy with where the country is heading and he has proven himself to be a woefully uninspiring leader. Republicans would have run away with this election if they had focused their energy on Biden’s agenda and why it hasn’t worked.

If only Trump hadn’t once again made it all about himself.

As I am writing this — at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 — Trump has not yet announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, although he is expected to do just that in a speech later today.

If he were to run again, the Republican party would find itself in an annoyingly difficult position.

They have what many conservative voters see as a presidential golden child in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a figure who, although not devoid of controversy and intensely disliked by liberals, appeals to many in the Trump voter base without the political baggage or vitriolic outbursts characteristic of the 45th president.

A protracted battle between the two in the 2024 presidential election would besmirch both figures and split the MAGA side of the Republican voter base, potentially allowing for a moderate figure to step in and steal the nomination for themself.

It is clear that the wedge between the moderate and extremist sides of the Republican party that first started to widen with the advent of Trump seven years ago is near its breaking point, and until they finally sever, both factions will be worse off.