Lehigh football coach Tom Gilmore will not be returning to the program next season, according to a press release from Lehigh Athletics.

Gilmore called a team meeting today, in which he informed the team he was stepping down.

Gilmore joined the program as head coach in 2019, after serving as Lehigh’s defensive coordinator and linebacker coach from 2000 to 2003. Gilmore took a head coaching position at Holy Cross from 2004 to 2017, and he spent one season as the outside linebackers coach at Wake Forest before returning to Bethlehem.

During his four years as head coach — one of which was a three game season shortened by COVID-19 cancellations — Lehigh amassed a 9-27 record.

The decision follows a 2-9 season (2-4 PL) and Lehigh’s recent 14-11 loss in The Rivalry game against Lafayette. Gilmore was 1-3 in Rivalry games in his tenure, winning last year’s game at home.

A successor for the head coaching spot has not yet been named.

The Brown and White will update this story as more information becomes available.