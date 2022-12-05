The Brown and White spoke to community members about what they are looking forward to this holiday season and what worries them about heading into the winter months.

Anthony Spagnola, Sotto Santi Owner of 20 years

Q: Do you have any holiday traditions on the South Side?

Anthony Spagnola: All the businesses get together, do a little something-something every holiday like a chili cook off. Every store makes chili, we test it, you vote on it. I always shoot or strive for last place.

Q: Is there anything that worries you about heading into the colder months?

AS: I’m wearing shorts right now! I’m not really — let’s stand by the oven and get warm.

Q: What makes you hopeful about the future of the South Side?

AS: I’m from Bethlehem. I’ve been here 20 years, so I invested on the South Side, I saw what was coming. I thought it was good, some people may not think it’s good. Like the casino, the cafes, different venues. There’s such great things Lehigh is partnering with, Bethlehem just creating businesses. I love, love, love, love this place.

Q: What is a piece of advice you would give to your younger self?

AS: Everything evolves, so figure out what you like to do, and be the best you can be. I’m nuts now, but I was really nuts back then. The best thing I have to say for everybody is just show up. Showing up is half the battle. But don’t do the minimum, do the maximum. It’s all perspective.

Tony Cruz, South Side Resident of 50 years

Q: Do you have any holiday traditions on the South Side?

Tony Cruz: No, I don’t go anywhere. I stay warm. I go to the old people’s home. I go home. I stay in the house. I cook rice and beans, pork and chicken. Whatever I feel.

Q: What makes you hopeful about the future of the South Side?

TC: I love it. I have lived here since 1965. I have lived in Bethlehem for 50 years. I am 77 years old. Before everything, here was all mountains and corn fields. Lehigh didn’t have the (HST) building here. They had a hotel in front of the Rooney building. That’s where we were sleeping, in that hotel. We made $10 in a week. We paid $7 for the hotel, and we had $3 for everything else. This was from 1965 to 1969. I still live here. After that, I quit my job at the factory, I came back to work on the pipes underground. That’s what I did. I feel strong.

Carlos Tires, South Side Resident of 35 years

Q: Do you have any holiday traditions on the South Side?

Carlos Tires: Yes, stay in with the family, kids for Christmas. It’s special because of the Christmas city on the North Side. On the South Side, it’s alright.

Q: Is there anything that worries you about heading into the colder months?

CT: Getting cold, being sick.

Q: What is a piece of advice you would give to your younger self?

CT: When I was younger here, it was bad for me. When I was younger, the South Side was bad for me. I was bad. I wasn’t a good person. But I grew out of it. Besides that, the South Side is good.

Timothy Novak, South Side Resident of 2.5 years

Q: Do you have any holiday traditions on the South Side?

Timothy Novak: Yes, all of the typical ones. Well, we all must have some turkey and cranberries and hopefully a family gathering if you are fortunate enough to have one.

Q: Is there anything that worries you about heading into the colder months?

TN: Normally, no. But I need to get a warmer winter jacket and some new long underwear always gets me through every winter.

Q: What makes you hopeful about the future of the South Side?

TN: Specifically, it’s come a long way historically from a lot of problems to very few — few to the point that it’s almost boring. That’s meant to be slightly humorous and sarcastic. I believe it’s stabilized. It’s a very safe, family-oriented place. The city has gotten itself together quite well. With the help of Lehigh University’s assistance to the city, they are able to afford to make sure everything is safe and sound. It’s also perhaps overdone a bit. There really aren’t many social places to go and meet people. Most folks here, if you’re not a student, you’ve known everybody for a long time. And then it’s the whole “fitting in thing” if you are new. I’m a soldier of that.