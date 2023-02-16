A Student’s Guide to Lehigh Awards

The Dean of Students Office is accepting nominations for the Undergraduate and Student Life Leadership Awards through March 1. The ceremony honoring award recipients will be held May 4 in the Iacocca Hall Wood Dining Room.

Nominations can be submitted by peers, friends, faculty, professors or coaches. Dean of Students Katherine Lavinder said following nominations, the Dean of Students Office brings together a committee of about 10 people from each undergraduate college. This committee reviews the materials submitted for each nomination and meets mid-spring to make final determinations.

“It’s neat to be able to see the ways we support each other and recognize each other through the process (of nominating),” Lavinder said. “Each of the awards holds some special significance to different folks in our community.”

Award nominee Kyra Boston, ‘24, said once the committee finalizes the award recipients, the chosen students receive a congratulatory email and an invitation to the award ceremony without knowing which award they have been selected for.

Boston said when she received her email, she did research on the awards because she didn’t know anything about them.

“I didn’t nominate anyone last year because I didn’t know what they were,” Boston said. “But this year I did, and I definitely know a bunch of impactful people on campus who deserve to be recognized.”

There is no limit to how many awards someone can be nominated for.

Martina Sell, ‘22, ‘23G, said she was nominated by her cross country coach. In the 2022 awards ceremony, she was recognized for the James J. Duane III Student Life Leadership Award, the Student Senate Leadership Award and the Deborah Pearsall Prize.

“Last year I was our cross-country captain, but I wasn’t able to race during the season because I was sick,” Sell said. “Before they gave out the awards, they said a little blurb that (my coach) wrote in her nomination, and it was nice just to hear in her own words about what she thought I did well even though I couldn’t compete.”

Student Life Leadership Awards, according to the Dean of Students website:

The John W. Smeaton Pillar of Integrity Award honors a graduating senior who has contributed to creating an inclusive community through campus leadership. In addition to community, the recipient understands the importance of self-understanding, learning and growth. The Exemplary Cultural Programming Award recognizes a cultural program that demonstrates cultural identity, traditions, and awareness and respect for cultures. The Excellence in Entertainment Programming Award recognizes a program that provides an engaging entertainment opportunity on campus for the community. The Outstanding Education Programming Award honors an educational program that is created and implemented by students who had a positive impact on the Lehigh community. The Student Club/Organization of the year Award honors a club or organization with the most activity on campus and has achieved its purpose. The award also recognizes a student organization advisor who has made a significant contribution to the chosen organization. The RHA Character Award honors a student who has improved the quality of student life through Residential Services or Residence Life for the benefit of the university. Preference leans towards students living in a residence hall, but applications are open to people in all areas of Residential Services or Residence Life. The Allegiance Award honors seniors who have been dedicated to a particular organization throughout their time at Lehigh and has held numerous roles, made an impact and been instrumental in operations. The Service Above Self Award honors students or organizations who advocate and support each other through participation in volunteer or service work. The Ujima Award recognizes students who explore their individual identities and how their identity relates to others. The James J. Duane III Student Life Leadership Award recognizes students who embody leadership, moral character and a desire to improve campus life. The Contribution to Student Life Award recognizes underclassmen who have improved the quality of student life while at Lehigh, through either strong academic standing or campus involvement.

Undergraduate Awards, according to the Dean of Students website:

The Bosey Reiter Leadership Cup is awarded to a senior who is seen as a university leader in terms of moral character. The Class of 1904 Award is a scholarship presented to rising seniors based on character, academics, extracurricular activities and leadership qualitie. The David M. Hellekjaer Memorial Award was created by the friends of David Hellekjaer, ‘80, in his memory. The award is given to a senior who embodies a passion for athletics, the sciences and involvement in Greek life. The University Service Award honors seniors who have demonstrated high ideals and selflessness in the interest of the Lehigh community. The award calls upon the recipient’s closest peers to support the nomination recommendation. The Student Senate Leadership Award is a scholarship bestowed upon juniors or seniors who demonstrate leadership in any aspect of student life.

The Deborah Pearsall Prize is awarded to a female identifying undergraduate student, in memory of Deborah Pearsall, ‘12. These students embody leadership, optimism, integrity, honesty, enthusiasm and “ a commitment to ‘do the right thing’ regardless of whether it is the popular choice.”