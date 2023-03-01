Letter to the editor: Beat Lafayette

Dear Lehigh students,

It’s TOURNAMENT TIME! This is one of the most exciting times of the year for college basketball players, students and fans. The opportunity to win your league championship and represent Lehigh in the NCAA tournament is something everyone looks forward to. This is March Madness!

This is where WE NEED YOUR HELP! Come to Stabler on March 2 to create a big-time home-court advantage for the Mountain Hawks. Not only do we have the excitement of PATRIOT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT BASKETBALL, but we also get to play against sixth-seeded Lafayette. Lehigh finished in a tie for second place in the regular season, and as the third seed, they have earned the right to host the tournament quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Be there.

We have a special group of young men who have a lot of character and leave it all on the floor. They represent Lehigh University well and would like nothing more than to give you a win on Thursday night.

All students at Thursday’s game will have their tickets paid for by Student Auxiliary Services. Simply swipe your Lehigh ID. The Goodman Express will be running on a normal schedule, and a second special bus, courtesy of Lehigh After Dark, will run continuously from Drown Hall starting at 6:30 p.m.

Come early, be loud and help us get one step closer to the Big Dance!

See you Thursday. Go Lehigh!

Men’s Basketball Coach Brett Reed