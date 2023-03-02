Stroll Around the Neighborhood: Where is the South Side headed?

The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to various community members about their experiences living on the South Side.

Bill S., South Side Resident

Q: How long have you lived on the South Side?

Bill S: I used to live here, then I left and came back. I have lived here for about a year now at my new address.

Q: Why did you decide to come back to Bethlehem?

BS: There’s so many outdoor activities. If you like music, there’s free concerts.

Q: Do you feel optimistic about the South Side’s future?

BS: Yeah, I see it getting better. They’re building up. I think it’s good for a lot of the college students. The university’s here — that’s a great thing. There are a lot of good stores, (and) I’m sure they’re going to make more. There’s new buildings and the old SteelStacks there — that’s always a history story. It’s nice. I like it.

Q: If you could change one thing about the South Side, what would it be and why?

BS: Build another playground for the children for them to play. It gives them something to do, especially in the summer when they have a lot of free time. And another change is to make it safer for every decent human being that walks around Bethlehem. Tonya Ogbin, South Side Resident with her three dogs Cupid, Jasmine and Casey

Q: How long have you lived on the South Side?

Tonya Ogbin: Four years.

Q: What brings you to the Greenway?

TO: My daughter goes to Lehigh, and (I like) walking. It’s a “doggy outing.”

Q: What keeps you on the South Side?

TO: Growth. I first bought the house dirt cheap, fixed it up, turned it over, sold it, and I made $60,000 on it. I bought a better house and I still live here because I like it. It is nice. It is fun. It is convenient. It is growing and it is getting nicer, like the North Side. We are competing now.

Q: Finish the sentence: When I think of the South Side, I think of ___?

TO: Convenience — you can walk anywhere.

Q: What is something you’ve always wanted to try but haven’t yet?

TO: I would have to say go to Thailand. I have a bucket list.

Michelle D., South Side Resident (Pictured is her dog Griffin)

Q: How long have you lived on the South Side?

MD: Since 1996.

Q: What is your favorite thing about the South Side as the weather gets warmer?

MD: Well, when I initially moved here, we had Mr. Imagination. I don’t know if you know him, he’s a world-renowned artist. He passed away, but he used to roam the area. It is very eclectic, and that is why I moved here.

Q: Finish the sentence: When I think of the South Side, I think of ___?

MD: Right now, buyout to developers. Tearing down a lot of the historical and eclectic things that they really shouldn’t. I mean they are letting the Banana Factory get torn down. They sold the old churches — you used to wake up here on Sunday morning and they would just ring the bells. Of course, they’re all closed and Lehigh bought a bunch of them. We will see what they do with them.

Q: What keeps you on the South Side?

MD: I have my house. I bought it. I do not feel like selling it and relocating. And again, I like the eclectic, and I like the Lehigh kids actually.

Jason Cuevas, South Side Resident

Q: How long have you lived on the South Side?

Jason Cuevas: My whole life.

Q: What brings you to the Greenway?

JC: I’m just going for a run.

Q: What is your favorite thing to do on the South Side when it’s warm outside?

JC: Play basketball.

Q: What keeps you on the South Side?

JC: I’m here for my family.

Q: What is something you’ve always wanted to try but haven’t yet?

JC: I would like to travel.