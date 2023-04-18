Hundreds of people witnessed an unusual spectacle on Lehigh’s campus as aerial performers cascaded down Fairchild Martindale Library, draped in bright, colorful costumes.

Lehigh and South Bethlehem community members watched BANDALOOP dancers perform on the side of the building, supported only by climbing rope on April 13. The dancing was accompanied by live music.

The show was presented by Zoellner Arts Center in collaboration with Lehigh University Library and Technology Services.

Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP’s artistic director, said the performance group was started in 1991 by Amelia Rudolph, a woman who loved both dancing and rock climbing, and wanted to connect the two into one act.

Estrella said the performance’s narrative revolved around clothes, something everyone in the audience had in common. Along with this common thread, she wove in an anecdotal story.

“I heard a story about my grandma who died in the war,” Estrella said. “She was in a prison camp and every day she would crochet fabric to pass the time, but since she couldn’t get more fabric she would just unwind and crochet the same fabric.”

Celebrating the theme of clothing, a large tapestry of clothes sewn together descended from the building in the middle of the performance.

Director of Zoellner Mark Wilson said he chose to bring this piece, titled “Loom,” to Lehigh to celebrate Zoellner’s 25th anniversary because it connects to the Lehigh Valley’s history of textile production.

“We wanted to have this piece in particular to revisit the silk making here in Lehigh Valley,” Wilson said. “We also wanted to find a way to activate campus space to bring both the community and the campus together.”

University librarian Boaz Manes said he wanted to bring people to the libraries to look at the space differently.

Manes said the libraries are not just a place for studying, but they also house exhibits and workshops.

“Our libraries are much more dynamic nowadays,” Manes said. “People do many different things here, and it’s not as quiet as it used to be. Having music and good times in the library make people feel like they care for the space, and it’s exciting.”

Although the performances have ended, there is a photo gallery on the sixth floor of FML showcasing images of BANDALOOP performers at various shows around the world. It will be on display through May.

Wilson said he enjoys the photo gallery because it visually brings people to the places BANDALOOP has performed. He said he wants people to understand the work, inspiration and beauty behind vertical dancing.

He said the project has been in the works for almost a year and half. BANDALOOP dancers came for a site visit in March 2022 to look at the performance location.

Wilson said they wanted to make sure the sunlight hit the dancers in the best way and ensure there was not a lot of foliage obstructing performance visibility.

The performers practiced on the side of FML for two days prior to the final performance.

The three-day showcase garnered backlash from some students who were studying for exams or were in class.

“I had class in Maginnes, and I found it to be really distracting,” Taylor Crompton, ‘25, said. “The professor had to keep pausing our class, and we were not very productive.”

She said the performance was planned during a busy exam week, and she could hear the rehearsals from inside the library, which made it hard to concentrate.

Crompton said she thought it was a cool performance, but it could have taken place at a better location.

Wilson said he chose the location because of FML’s beautiful courtyard and because the performance was co-led by the Lehigh Libraries.

He said they decided on FML because it is more active than Linderman. In the future, he said Zoellner can work with the campus community to plan times that work better with schedules and ensure students are aware of alternative spaces to study.

Students from Broughal Middle School joined Bethlehem residents and Lehigh students for the 11 a.m. show.

Gasps could be heard from the crowd, as the first dancers came down the wall.

Manes and Wilson said they hoped to unite the different communities within Bethlehem with the show.

“It’s a refreshed look at the way we are engaging with each other, and also the way we are thinking about where we are physically,” Manes said. “We can do things together. We can party and celebrate together and take in the beautiful arts together.”