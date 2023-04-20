Competing alongside his two brothers in his backyard, junior goalkeeper Nick Pecora was pushed to improve his lacrosse game from a young age.

Pecora said he grew up playing sports in the small town of Congers, New York, with his twin brother Matt Pecora and older brother Ed Pecora.

“We always played on the same sports teams, and our competitiveness drove us to be the best we could be,” Nick Pecora said.

The trio often played intense games. Ed Pecora played defense, Matt Pecora played attack and Nick Pecora was the designated goalie. Even their dogs joined in on the fun — their favorite toy being a lacrosse ball.

While Nick Pecora said he admires his parents for their hard work and sacrifices, his biggest inspiration is his twin brother. Although Matt Pecora ended up attending Trinity College, a Division III school in Connecticut, Nick Pecora said they still motivate each other.

Nick Pecora attended Deerfield Academy, where he played football, a sport he described as his “first love.” He said football taught him that hard work pays off, as he saw his team improve from his freshman to senior year.

In high school, Nick Pecora spent most of his time focused on football. However, in the spring, his parents recommended he and his brothers play lacrosse to keep themselves busy.

Nick Pecora said he instantly fell in love with the game and began to play seriously, splitting his time between football and lacrosse. He quickly realized a passion for goalkeeping.

“Something drew me to the position that I cannot explain,” Nick Pecora said. “Ever since I made that first save and heard all the parents cheer, I was hooked.”

Nick Pecora’s skills drew the attention of universities such as Lehigh. However, his path to committing to Lehigh was unusual.

Nick Pecora said he received a phone call from an unknown number, and when he picked up, it was associate head coach Will Scudder. He said they instantly meshed, and he knew he wanted to play for Scudder.

Since committing to Lehigh, Nick Pecora said he has valued his time as a Mountain Hawk. He reached 100 career saves this season. Although a great achievement, he remains grateful to be a part of the team and help them win.

He said he is not just part of the Lehigh lacrosse program, but rather he is a part of the lacrosse family.

Senior midfielder John Sidokski said the team respects Nick Pecora’s mindset, as they recognize his sacrifices and the time he puts in to become a better goalie. They also admire his consistent presence and charisma.

“Most notably, I remember over the summer Nick came back to campus early to lift, work on his stick work and condition to put himself in an opportunity to compete for the starting position,” Sidokski said. “Off the field, Nick is one of the funniest guys on our team who’s always looking out for everyone. His infectious energy will always make you laugh when you’re having a bad day.”

Nick Pecora’s teammates are not the only ones who recognize his impact. His coaches also appreciate his efforts.

Assistant coach Matt Francis said Nick Pecora is a dedicated, competitive and supportive teammate.

Francis said Nick Pecora’s growth and development over the season have contributed to the defense’s recent improvement.

“He has been a dependable goalkeeper for our team this season and has emerged as a strong leader and communicator for our defense,” Francis said.

Nick Pecora said he is committed to giving his best to the team to achieve success for the rest of his time at Lehigh.

“Recognition for good games isn’t necessary for me,” Nick Pecora said. “All I need is for my teammates to know that I gave them everything I had every day of this season.”