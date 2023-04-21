Lehigh women’s golf will be competing in the Patriot League Championship at the Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, Virginia, on April 21-23.

After finishing in fifth place on April 11 in the nine-team field at Howard’s Bison Invitational in Timonium, Maryland, the Mountain Hawks are hopeful heading into the championship.

“We had a breakthrough performance there (in Maryland), so the girls all gained a lot of confidence there,” head coach Mary Kate Lynch said. “We have not played at full capacity as a squad all year. We’ve had players in and out with sickness. So, I think we are really underrated, and we are just going to slide in under the radar.”

At the Bison Invitational, the Mountain Hawks played 36 holes a day, double what they will be playing at the Patriot League Championships. This has allowed the team to develop their stamina, something Lynch said will be a significant factor in determining the championship.

Even though it’s her first big tournament of the season, first-year Evelyn Wong said the team is ready for the championship.

“Skill wise, we are there,” Wong said. “We have been practicing every day, rain or shine.”

Wong said she is disappointed in her score from the last tournament but still feels good about where the team stands.

Wong tied for 27th place at the Bison Invitational, finishing with a final round of 75 after shooting 79 and 84 on April 10, with the last round including two birdies.

“I definitely learned where my mistakes came from mentally and physically, like in my swing and the way I was thinking, so I know exactly what to improve on and what to continue doing,” Wong said.

The Mountain Hawks gave their season-best performance on March 13 and 14 at the SMSU Spring Classic in Litchfield Park, Arizona, where Lehigh came in first place. It was Lehigh’s first team championship since they won the Lehigh Invitational in October 2018.

Sophomore Madison Pineda finished in fourth place, Wong finished in fifth and junior Meghna Grover finished in 10th.

“The win in Arizona was nice, even though it was a Division II tournament,” Grover said. “It was nice to get the feeling of winning and shooting some low scores because it was tough coming off of the winter.”

The Mountain Hawks intend to use the SMSU Spring Classic as a catalyst for the Patriot League Championship. By playing golf in a warm climate and practicing, Lynch said the team feels they can go out and surprise people.

Lehigh last clinched the Patriot League title in 2013.

Lynch said the team is taking necessary steps to mentally prepare for the championship tournament.

“This week we are just really getting the girls prepared, feel good, feel excited, not any extra pressure,” Lynch said.