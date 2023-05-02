The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to community members about what they are looking forward to in the summer months and how they practice self-care.

Rica Pitner (left) and Cara Bishop (right), students at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts

Q: What helps you stay cool on hot days on the South Side?

Cara Bishop: Boba

Rica Pitner: Iced teas from C-Town also keep us fueled. We’re going there right now because the (air conditioning) is so strong.

Q: What is your favorite thing to do during the summer months on the South Side?

RP: The community itself has a lot of events and those are always really fun.

CB: Especially Musikfest!

RP: Also the Banana Factory, so much fun. There’s so many activities during the summer.

Q: How do you practice self-care?

CB: I like to get a lot of Vitamin D.

RP: I like to eat well. I also like to watch a lot of films and read a lot of fiction for fun. In general, learning things for fun. Also, being outside.

Q: What type of business would you like to see more of on the South Side?

RP: I’d like to see more niche businesses. We have a lot of restaurants, but I don’t think we have a lot of small businesses, Mom and Pop shops.

Q: What makes the South Side different from anywhere else?

CB: We have so much diversity in pretty much every aspect. There’s a lot of support systems for all small businesses, artists.

RP: And even the Hispanic community. It’s like a great Hispanic culture, art culture, music culture. It’s amazing, and it’s right next to the university, as well.

Felicia Johnson, South Side resident

Q: What helps you stay cool on hot days on the South Side?

Felicia Johnson: My fan.

Q: What is your favorite thing to do during the summer months on the South Side?

FJ: I love to go for my walks on the Greenway.

Q: How do you practice self-care?

FJ: Going on walks, and I love to read.

Q: What type of business would you like to see more of on the South Side?

FJ: I’d like to see a Burger King.

Sam Masotto, South Side resident and owner of Bonn Place Brewing Company

Q: What helps you stay cool on hot days on the South Side?

Sam Masotto: We have a son, and he’s going to be six in June, and our son really likes to go to the splash pad over at Yosko Park. We missed out on the pool last year, but I’d imagine that’s an option for this year — maybe trying to get a membership to the community pool downtown. But I’m not really a fan of the heat, I’m more of a winter person.

Q: What is your favorite thing to do during the summer months on the South Side?

SM: I like early-morning runs, and it is nice if it’s not too humid. Or maybe going to a local restaurant and (sitting) outside or going over to Lit (Coffee) Roastery (and Bakeshop) and getting a coffee. Or honestly, I work here at Bonn (Place Brewery), so just coming here and having a beer.

Q: How do you practice self-care?

SM: Exercise, diet — you know, the cliche things — therapy, getting outside as much as possible, even though I don’t really love the weather in the summer. I guess I could do better about personal time and spending more me time.

Q: What type of business would you like to see more of on the South Side?

SM: I would love to see a bakery on the South Side. I just want a place where I can get a loaf of bread.

Q: What makes the South Side different?

SM: We wanted our child to grow up in an area that had a more diverse community, and I feel like there’s a very diverse community on the South Side.

Jydan Green, South Side resident

Q: What helps you stay cool on hot days on the South Side?

Jydan Green: Just basically going for walks and going sightseeing and enjoying the weather.

Q: What is your favorite thing to do during the summer months on the South Side?

JG: Go to a pool, enjoy quality time with the family.

Q: How do you practice self-care?

JG: Just basically writing in a journal, just reflecting on life and stuff that I did in the past and what I want to do in the future.

Q: What type of business would you like to see more of on the South Side?

JG: More clothing brands. I would like to see that.

Q: What makes the South Side different?

JG: It’s a community. It feels like family when you come over here, so you get that family and enjoyment.

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

JG: Go for walks and enjoy time with my family.