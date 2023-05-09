Lehigh men’s lacrosse fifth-year faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger was drafted fifth overall in the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League College Draft by Archers Lacrosse Club.

Sisselberger set the NCAA, Patriot League and Lehigh record in faceoff percentage in 2021 when he won 79.5% of his faceoffs. He was named an All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Sisselberger is the first Lehigh player to be drafted since Conor Gaffney, ‘21, who was selected as a faceoff specialist in the third round, also to Archers.

A two-sport athlete at Lehigh, Sisselberger was a member of the wrestling team his last two years at Lehigh. He picked up a 2-1 record wrestling at 197 pounds in the 2022-23 season.

Sisselberger was drafted by Archers Lacrosse Club, which finished with a 6-4 record in the 2022 regular season. Archers lost to Chaos Lacrosse Club in the semifinals of the 2022 playoffs.

The Premier Lacrosse League runs as a traveling circuit, where all teams travel to a different city each weekend for 10 weeks for regular season games. The season will begin on June 3 in Albany, New York.