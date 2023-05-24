The body of Lehigh student Daniel Lee, ‘25, was recovered last week in the Lehigh River, according to a campus-wide email sent Wednesday from Lehigh President Joseph Helble. Further details surrounding Lee’s disappearance have not been provided.

Lee was declared missing on Jan. 20, according to a HawkWatch alert sent by Jason Schiffer, assistant vice president of campus safety and chief of Lehigh police. Schiffer asked the Lehigh community to report tips through HawkWatch in hopes of locating Lee.

In a campus-wide update on March 7, Ric Hall, vice president for Student Affairs, indicated concern for Lee’s mental health and that self-harm may be involved. Foul play nor a threat to the campus community was suspected.

The Bethlehem Police Department, Lehigh University Police Department and local law enforcement from Lee’s hometown worked closely together on the search.

Helble said Lehigh representatives have been in contact with Daniel’s family and their condolences are with his family, friends and loved ones.

Hall sent a follow-up email later on Wednesday providing resources for those seeking support. Resources include the University Counseling and Psychological Services (USCPS), the Suicide Hotline (which can be reached by dialing 988 or using chat services at suicidepreventionlifeline.org), and My SSP: Student Support Program.

“As we grieve, please keep Daniel’s family, friends and loved ones in your heart. Our student affairs team is in contact with his family and will help facilitate any observances that might involve our community,” Hall said. “My thoughts and support are with those close to Daniel, and to everyone in the Lehigh community.”