The Brown and White Weekly: 9/22

From food food trucks to swatting to Lehigh’s football team- specialty contributor, Maya Goodman, gives us the latest updates on some of The Brown and White’s recent articles. Check out it below or follow along to the script.

Curious about the latest news?

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Maya Goodman.

Lehigh Dining Services is piloting a new food truck series throughout September.

Specifically, The Talon and The Purple Pita food trucks will be available at Mountaintop on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With only Market X previously being the one and only cafe located on Mountaintop, students will have access to greater food options.

On a more serious note, Incidents of swatting are increasing on college campuses nationwide.

The Lehigh community experienced this just four months ago, while students were studying and preparing for final exams.

LUPD and Bethlehem Police continue to engage in training and planning for emergency responses.

The incident emphasizes the need for communities to be vigilant, prepared, and educated about emergency responses.

Don’t go just yet, the Lehigh field hockey team ends its five game winning streak after losing to Temple 2-1 on Sunday night.

The five-game winning streak comes on the heels of a six-game winning streak in 2022 which was the longest for Lehigh since 1986.

On Saturday, Lehigh lost in a close home game against Cornell.

Initially, Cornell took a big lead by scoring touchdowns and a field goal. Lehigh managed to score a touchdown in the first half.

With a comeback attempt in the second half and two interceptions, Lehigh scored another touchdown. However, Cornell ended the game as the winners.

Lehigh’s coach praised the team’s effort but was disappointed they had to resort to an onside kick at the end of the game, allowing Cornell to win 23-20.

For The Brown and White, I’m Maya Goodman