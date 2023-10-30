The Brown & White Weekly: 10/30/23

Specialty contributor, Isabella Insingo runs through the week in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With the Brown and White Weekly, I’m Isabella Insingo

Congratulations Pennsylvania residents, you are now registered voters!

Pennsylvania has become the 24th state in the country to implement automatic voter registration.

In other words, if you are a Pennsylvanian resident with a valid driver’s license or ID card, you will automatically be registered to vote.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the enactment of the policy last month, which aims to make voter registration more streamlined and accessible.

Only time will tell if these efforts will increase voter turnout.

At Lehigh, University Productions and Lehigh After Dark hosted this year’s Barbie-themed Fall fest on the STEPS Lawn on October 19th.

Attendees watched Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as the Donerds Donuts food truck gave out free donuts and macaroons.

There was also a cotton candy-making station as well as a face painting and tarot card reading table.

Sounds like a lot of fun.

Tune in next week for more on the latest news.

For the Brown and White, I’m Isabella Insingo