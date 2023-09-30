In a dominant display of nearly 600 offensive yards, Monmouth defeated the Lehigh football team 49-7 on Saturday afternoon in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

Lehigh (1-4) gave up 42 points between the second and third quarters. Monmouth (2-3) was led by senior quarterback Marquez McCray who threw for four touchdowns that afternoon.

The Mountain Hawks entered the game without junior runningback Gaige Garcia, who missed the game due to injury. Garcia has led the Mountain Hawks so far this season with 122 rushing yards.

Lehigh’s lone touchdown of the game was scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak through a pile of defenders by sophomore quarterback Brayten Silbor, who finished the day 18-30, passing with one interception returned for the touchdown.

The game was held on Family Weekend, which traditionally hosts Lehigh home games. While the game was not at Goodman Stadium, it was projected onto a screen inside a tent on the STEPS lawn for parents and family members to watch.

Saturday’s game marked Lehigh’s last before they start Patriot League play. They will take on Fordham next Saturday in the Bronx for their conference opener at noon.