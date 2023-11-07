The Lehigh men’s basketball team is welcoming four first-years this season: guards Nasir Whitlock, Joshua Ingram, and Cameron Gillus, and forward Jake Pike. The Brown and White sat down with the first-years to discuss their first season at Lehigh.
Q: What was the determining factor in you choosing to play for Lehigh?
Nasir Whitlock: “I wanted somewhere I could flourish both as a basketball player and academically, and Lehigh was the best opportunity to do that.”
Joshua Ingram: “Coach Reed was one of the few head coaches who believed in me that I can play Division I basketball, and the education here is one of the top in the country.”
Cameron Gillus: “The basketball team has great history and is building into something that caught my eye and I wanted to be a part of. Along with that, Lehigh offers not only a great education but an outstanding network of people and resources that are available to help.”
Jake Pike: “One of the biggest factors in choosing to play for Lehigh was that I had a great relationship with the coaches, and all the guys on the team are super accepting and cool. This, on top of being a great academic institution in a great college town, made it a no-brainer.”
Q: What are you most excited for this season?
NW: “To compete at the collegiate level and to get some wins with my teammates and build a family.”
JI: “About playing my first college game at home.”
CG: “To just play college basketball — it has been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember. Always watching and being a fan of college basketball has made me want to reach this point, and now that I am here, I am just excited to go out and enjoy playing on this stage.”
JP: “To see what (Division I) college basketball is like, as well as living out my dream and being the guy little kids see on TV.”
Q: Who do you model your game after the most?
NW: “Damian Lillard.”
JI: “I modeled most of my game after my Dad.”
CG: “I couldn’t say one specific person. I take a lot of tips and things from many players. I like Kyle Lowry and Jrue Holiday for their defense and Dame Lillard with his mentality.”
JP: “I wouldn’t say that I model my game after anyone, I try to be my own player, but I love watching Vince Carter, Dirk (Nowitzki) and Kevin Durant for some inspiration.”
Q: What are your personal and team goals this season?
NW: “Win the Patriot League and win in the NCAA tournament.”
JI: “Our team goal is to win a Patriot League Championship and a personal goal would be getting better as a player throughout the season.”
CG: “I would just like to help and contribute to the team winning as much as possible. Whatever that requires me to do, I am going to do that to the best of my ability. As far as team goals, I want to win the Patriot League Championship and make it to March Madness. It would be a dream come true to make it and play on that stage.”
JP: “As a team, the goal is to win a Patriot League Championship, and individually, I’d just like to learn a lot and grow attuned to the college game so I can help any way the team needs me.”
Q: Who is your favorite NBA team and why?
NW: “I don’t really have a favorite team, but if I had to choose I would say the Lakers.”
JI: “I don’t have a favorite NBA team but I like watching players like LeBron (James), (Stephen) Curry, Kyrie (Irving), Luka (Dončić), Jayson Tatum and De’Aaron Fox.”
CG: “The Golden State Warriors because Steph Curry is my favorite player in the league. Because of his story and how many people overlooked him as he came from a small school, it is powerful to see him succeed the way he does today.”
JP: “My favorite NBA team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. My grandparents live in Oklahoma and my mom and sisters went to college there, so when I was little I determined it would be my favorite team, and they have been through all the ups and downs.”
Q: What is your favorite thing to eat at Lehigh so far?
NW: “El Jefe’s.”
JI: “The quesadillas at Hawk’s Nest.”
CG: “The Gooseman sandwich shop.”
JP: “The Goose — I get two pinkeys with no pickles.”
Q: What would you like to do after Lehigh?
NW: “Play professional basketball and then either start a business or go into a family business with my dad and brothers.”
JI: “I would want to play professional basketball after Lehigh.”
CG: “I would like to pursue a career in the business field. Maybe something like investment banking. (I) would eventually want to work in New York on Wall Street.”
JP: “After Lehigh and outside of basketball, I would love to work in the front office of an NBA team or maybe work at Nike or in the FBI.”
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.