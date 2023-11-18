Lafayette were crowned Patriot League champions Saturday afternoon at Goodman Stadium in their largest rivalry win since 1994 when they beat Lehigh 49-21 following a second-half collapse by the Mountain Hawks.

Securing their eight win in their last nine games, Lafayette (9-2, 5-1 Patriot) will share the title with Holy Cross if they defeat Georgetown. Due to Lafayette’s win against Holy Cross, Lafayette received the Patriot League’s automatic bid to the Football Championship Subdivision tournament. This is Lafayette’s first league title since 2013.

Lehigh (2-9, 1-5 Patriot) entered the game having lost seven of their last eight games but having only lost one Patriot League game by more than 10 points.

Both teams scored on their opening drive. Lafayette’s sophomore quarterback Dean DeNobile completed two quick strikes over the middle to move Lafayette down the field after receiving the opening kickoff. Lehigh forced three stops on a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line before DeNobile found Lafayette senior tight end Mason Gilbert in the end zone for a touchdown.

Lehigh responded immediately with a scoring drive of their own. Lehigh senior quarterback Dante Perri, stepping in for injured sophomore Brayten Silbor, completed six passes in the first quarter including a 25-yard strike to Lehigh senior running back Jack DiPietro to set the Mountain Hawks up at the Lafayette 1-yard line. DiPietro punched it in on the next play to tie the game at 7-7.

After a Lafayette punt, Lehigh worked their way into scoring position right at the start of the second quarter. From the Lafayette 21, Lehigh sophomore wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel broke to Perri’s right on a swing route. Jamiel received a pass around the 15-yard line and ran it in for the score to give Lehigh a 14-7 lead with 13:19 left in the second quarter.

Lafayette punted for the second time of the game on the next drive. With Lehigh deep in their own territory, Perri fumbled the ball to set up Lafayette’s position at the Lehigh 16. DeNobile ran the ball in from a yard out to tie the game with 6:41 left in the first half. On the ensuing drive, DiPietro broke free again for a 33-yard gain to give Lehigh another first and goal. Perri completed a screen pass to Lehigh senior wide receiver Connor Kennedy to give the Mountain Hawks the 21-14 lead going into the half.

On the first drive of the second half, Perri threw an interception to Lafayette’s junior defensive back Saiku White. DeNobile threw his second touchdown of the game when he found sophomore tight end Dallas Holmes with 11:49 left in the third.

Following a Lehigh punt, Lafayette scored another touchdown to take the lead when Lafayette sophomore running back Jamar Curtis ran the ball in from four yards to take a 28-21 lead with 4:46 left in the third.

After another three-and-out, Lehigh punted the ball for a second consecutive drive to give Lafayette the ball from their own 11. The third quarter ended with Lafayette in possession at their own 32 holding a 28-21 lead.

Lafayette built on their lead with 12:31 remaining in the fourth quarter when DeNobile threw his third touchdown of the afternoon to junior wide receiver Chris Carasia to extend the lead to 35-21. Lafayette scored again less than a minute later on a nine-yard run from Curtis to take a 42-21 lead.

On Lafayette’s next drive, Curtis scored his third touchdown of the game to extend the Lafayette lead to 49-21.