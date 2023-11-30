Lisa Getzler named vice provost of entrepreneurship

Lisa Getzler, the former executive director of the Baker Institute, was recently named vice provost of entrepreneurship.

According to Lehigh’s official announcement, Getzler will “lead entrepreneurship strategy and practice within the framework of Lehigh’s new strategic plan, ‘Inspiring the Future Makers,’” and “foster greater clarity and coordination of entrepreneurship-related programs across Lehigh.”

Getzler said she’s worked at Lehigh since 2001 and was appointed co-director of the Baker Institute for Entrepreneurship, Creativity and Innovation in 2010.

She became the sole executive director of the institute in 2013.

In this role, Getzler partnered with different organizations across Lehigh to create programs including the technical entrepreneurship master’s program, the Lehigh NASDAQ Center partnership and RISE — rightful inclusive student entrepreneurship.

“We focused on opportunities for students from all disciplines to learn the skills needed and the mindset needed in order to behave in an entrepreneurial way, regardless of discipline, job or career plan,” Getzler said.

Lehigh wrote Getzler will continue to develop internal and external relationships to promote Lehigh as a stronghold for entrepreneurship education in her new position.

Chris Kauzmann, the current director of the Lehigh Ventures Lab — a program that supports students, alumni and faculty with their entrepreneurial ideas — has worked with Getzler for almost a decade to develop new entrepreneurial programs at Lehigh.

Kauzmann said he first worked with Getzler when he was a student at Lehigh after he graduated with a master’s degree in engineering and technical entrepreneurship. He became her colleague when she brought him on to help develop and run new and existing entrepreneurial programs.

“I’m excited that she’s in the role because I think of anybody at the university, she has the most holistic view of entrepreneurship,” Kauzmann said.

He said he hopes to see the advancement of venture support and help for the Lehigh community with developing entrepreneurial visions. The university putting this position at the provost level signifies an important step to Kauzmann.

Getzler said Lehigh has a variety of entrepreneurial programs that provide students with “immersive, experiential and authentic opportunities to learn,” regardless of career path or major.

Abdulrasaq Amolegbe, ‘26, the founder and CEO of Dot, a program for immigrant students in Africa that allows for financial experiences without a need for cash, has taken advantage of the opportunities provided by the programs.

Amolegbe said the Lehigh Ventures Lab and the Baker Institute support him.

He said Getzler has acted as a coach and mentor to him in his entrepreneurship ventures, which has helped him in his position as a Program Associate and Peer Coach at the Baker Institute as he assists students beginning their entrepreneurial goals.

“(Getzler) has a track record of excellence,” Amolegbe said. “I’m excited that she was promoted to the role because I think she has the creativity to not only inform better decisions in the present but also has a way to project into the future and prepare students and founders for future needs.”

Getzler said she is looking forward to making Lehigh students aware of the pathways and opportunities in entrepreneurship available to them.

She said she is very proud Lehigh is a community where entrepreneurial thinking and learning are encouraged for all students across any discipline.

“I’m looking forward to a time where no student graduating from Lehigh says ‘I wish I knew about these entrepreneurship opportunities before I was a senior,’” Getzler said. “A big goal is that every student knows what’s available and why it’s of benefit to them.”