Lehigh women’s basketball ends Holy Cross’s unbeaten streak

Lehigh’s women’s basketball team put an end to Holy Cross’s nine-game winning streak in a 70-60 win on Saturday at Stabler Arena.

The Mountain Hawks (12-7, 4-4 Patriot) converted with efficiency from beyond the arc, shooting 42%, their second-best mark in Patriot League play.

Only shooting 31% from the field in the first half, the Crusaders (13-6, 7-1 Patriot) fell behind by as many as 15 points in the second quarter. Their final point total was well off their 75-54 win when the two teams played last in Worcester.

Senior forward Maddie Albrecht led all Lehigh scorers with 17 points. Additionally, Lehigh’s junior forward Meghan O’Brien shot a perfect 3-3 on 3-pointers in the first half and led the team’s overall scoring with 15 points. Sophomore forward Lily Fandre also had a double-double, scoring 11 points and contributing 13 of Lehigh’s rebounds as the Mountain Hawks out-rebounded Holy Cross 38-28.

Holy Cross was led in scoring by both sophomore guard Kaitlyn Flanagan and senior guard Bronagh Power-Cassidy, who both had 13 points. Power-Cassidy entered the game as the fourth-highest scorer in the league averaging 15.7 points per game. Lehigh limited her to 2-9 shooting on 3-pointers.

Lehigh took the lead in the first minute of the game and held it throughout the game. The Mountain Hawks led 37-26 at halftime.

The win keeps Lehigh in sixth place in the Patriot League, though they may rise as high as third place throughout the day depending on the results of other games.

Lehigh women’s basketball’s next game is on Jan. 31 when the Mountain Hawks face eighth-place Navy in Annapolis, Maryland.