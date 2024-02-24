Lehigh women’s basketball team lost to Lafayette in rivalry contest

The Lehigh women’s basketball team lost, 68-63, to Lafayette College during Lehigh’s pink out game for breast cancer awareness Saturday night at Stabler Arena.

Lehigh junior Colleen McQuillen led all scorers with 25 points, shooting 50% from the 3-point line. Junior Ella Stemmer added 15 to the Mountain Hawks tally.

Lafayette’s Makayla Andrews put up 20 points, while teammate Kayla Drummond trailed close behind with 15.

The Mountain Hawks next match up will be on Feb. 28 at Boston University.