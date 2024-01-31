The Lehigh men’s basketball team leveled their season series against Navy on Wednesday, defeating them 77-65 in a game where the Mountain Hawks had their highest three-point percentage of the season.

The Mountain Hawks hit 12 for 28 from long range throughout the game. Senior forward Dominic Parolin only took three shots in the first half, all of which were made 3-pointers.

Additionally, Lehigh managed to keep Navy’s sophomore guard Austin Benigni, who leads the team in scoring and scored 32 the last time these teams played, to 14. Benigni also fouled out.

Navy began the game on a 9-4 run that was caught by Lehigh with 13:15 remaining in the opening half when the Mountain Hawks took the lead after a Parolin triple.

Lehigh led by 8 on the final possession of the half before Parolin ran down a rebound off of junior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney’s miss and hit a last-second three to extend the halftime lead to 35-24. Lehigh’s largest lead was when they were up 60-37 with 11:40 remaining in the second half.

The scoring for Lehigh was led by Whitney-Sidney who had 17 points. Additionally for Lehigh, first-year guards Joshua Ingram and Cam Gillus finished with 14 and 12 points respectively.

Navy was led in scoring by junior forward Mitch Fischer, who scored a career-high 26.

The Midshipmen won 71-69 the last time these two teams played on Jan. 17 in Annapolis after Lehigh gave up last-second free throws. This win moves Lehigh up into a tie for fifth place with the Midshipmen, one spot outside of hosting a quarterfinal game in the Patriot League tournament.

The Lehigh men’s basketball team will play next against Boston University on the road on Feb. 3.