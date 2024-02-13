Photo Gallery: Snow day on South Mountain

Matthew Marlow '27 (left) and Madeline Jones '27 (right) with their sleds outside of Thornburg House on Feb. 13, 2024. With all classes being remote or canceled, students took to the hill to enjoy the winter weather. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Matt McChesney '23 carves down the hill adjacent to Zoellner Arts Center on Feb. 13, 2024. The Outing Club gathered for sledding, skiing, and snowboarding after many classes were canceled or remote. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Sydney Huber '27 with poses outside of STEPS on Feb. 13, 2024. Huber, from Los Angeles, built enjoyed building her first snowman after the winter weather on Tuesday night. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Morton Street still under several inches of snow through the morning of Feb. 13, 2024. Cars crawled up the slush covered roads of South Mountain on Tuesday morning. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Packard Lab with a covering of snow on Feb. 13, 2024. There were no classes held inside of Packard Lab with all work being remote for the Lehigh community. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Ryan Hayet (left), Justin O'Neill (center), and Zach Krochmal (right) begin their work days outside of the Clayton University Center on Feb. 13, 2024. Lehigh faculty, staff, and students had the day off after heavy snowfall on campus, but the work continues in campus commons. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
SIlas Freeling '26 builds a snowman outside of Singleton, Hitch, and Maida on Feb. 13, 2024. The San Francisco native spends time in the snow when they can, a rare sight for the Bay Area. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
