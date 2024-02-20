Dylan McFarland, ’27, speaks during the rally in support of Palestine on the front lawn of Lehigh University on Feb. 20, 2024. McFarland led the group in chants in support of a ceasefire in Palestine. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Michael Baylor, a retired Lehigh faculty member, holds a sign reading “Let Gaza Live” during the rally on the front lawn on Feb. 20, 2024. Around 100 people attended the event in support of Palestine. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Students present for a pro-Palestine gathering around the flagpole on the front lawn on Feb. 20, 2024. The organizations present included Lehigh4Palestine, Pards4Palestine,SPAC, and more. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Layan Suleiman, ‘25, speaks in support of Palestine during the rally on Feb. 20, 2024. She spoke about supporting a ceasefire in Palestine at the peaceful protest. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Samuel Boruc, ’27, walks through the protest holding an Israeli flag on the front lawn of Lehigh University on Feb. 20, 2024. Supporters of the State of Israel were also present during the protest. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Dylan McFarland, ’27, speaks during the rally in support of Palestine on the front lawn of Lehigh University on Feb. 20, 2024. The event was over an hour long and included speakers and chants. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Cori Fischer-Hoffman observes the pro-Palestine rally on the front lawn of Lehigh University on Feb. 20, 2024. Fischer-Hoffman spoke on advocation for peaceful ceasefire as a Jewish woman. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Councilwoman Taiba Sultana speaks at the Palestine rally on the front lawn on Feb. 20, 2024. The Easton councilwoman is running to be the first woman State Representative in District 136. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
