Community Voices: Fighting boredom by getting involved

Colleen Laird is a lifelong Bethlehem resident. She graduated from Moravian University, where she now works as Assistant Chief Information Officer for Strategy and Communication, and began serving an elected four-year term as a Bethlehem City Council member this year. She presently volunteers as a Girl Scout leader, Northside Alive Economic Vitality Committee chair, William Penn Elementary School PTO president and a Bethlehem Environmental Justice Steering Committee member. She formerly served on the founding steering committee and maximum term on the board for the Bethlehem Food Co-Op.

Like many other young adults, I previously found myself wanting to move away. I was bored with the town I grew up in. I thought the West Coast could offer the lifestyle I wanted to pursue — passionate communities, rich arts, nature and amazing food. At the time, family obligations kept me in Bethlehem, so I made a conscious choice to learn to love my hometown. I decided I would find all of the things that made Bethlehem great. What I couldn’t find, I would work to create. This decision inspired much of the volunteer leadership that now defines a huge part of my life and has built a passion for encouraging others to get involved.

When deciding the focus of this piece, I realized the greatest thing I can offer is encouragement to get involved, whatever that looks like for you. My experience of weaving myself into our community has been fulfilling. It has also made me aware of the privileges that allow me to engage as I do and the obstacles impeding my path. So, I offer a few tips for those who want to become more engaged.