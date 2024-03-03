Photo Gallery: Lehigh men’s basketball falls to Colgate on senior day

The Lehigh men’s basketball team lost to Colgate 63-60 after the Mountain Hawks gave up 15 unanswered points in the first half. The Mountain Hawks fell to sixth place after the loss and will next play Lafayette in the Patriot League quarterfinal. During the game, the Lehigh club ice hockey team was also honored for winning the Eastern Collegiate Hockey Association championship last weekend.
The Lehigh men’s basketball seniors and their parents pose for a photo after the senior day celebration at Stabler Arena on Mar. 2, 2024. The team honored 5 seniors before the game against Colgate. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Lehigh men’s basketball senior Jalin Sinclair hugs Coach Reed on the court during the senior day celebration at Stabler Arena on Mar. 2, 2024. Sinclair was one of five seniors joined by their families at Stabler Arena. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Lehigh men’s basketball senior guard Jayshen Saigal walks out to half-court during the senior day at Stabler Arena on Mar. 2, 2024. The finance major from Scarsdale, NY, was joined by his parents Smitha and Sanjay, brother Aryaan, grandmother Veena, and cousin Eshan. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Lehigh first-year guard Joshua Ingram protects the ball from Colgate sophomore guard Brady Cummins during the game on Mar. 2, 2024 at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks fell to the Raiders 63-60. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Lehigh men’s basketball junior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney attempts a layup during the game against Colgate on Mar. 2, 2024, at Stabler Arena. Whitney-Sidney scored his 1,000th career point during the second half. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
The Lehigh ice hockey team celebrates their first ECHA conference title at Stabler Arena on Mar. 2, 2024. Lehigh last earned a conference title in hockey in 1942. (Holly Fashcing / B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.