Photo Gallery: Lehigh women’s basketball defeats Colgate on senior day

The Lehigh women’s basketball team defeated Colgate 55-47 in a comeback victory after trailing by 10 points in the first half on the team’s senior day. The Mountain Hawks moved up to a tie for seventh in the Patriot League after taking the lead in the third quarter. The team honored three seniors, including Lehigh’s leading scorer Maddie Albrecht, who finished with 14 points.
The Lehigh women’s basketball seniors pose for a photo with their families during before the game against Colgate on Mar. 2, 2024, at Stabler Arena. The Mountain Hawks defeated the Raiders 55-47. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Lehigh women’s basketball senior guard Fabienne Eggenschwiler hugs junior Ella Stemmer during senior day on Mar. 2, 2024, at Stabler Arena. Each senior was presented with a bouquet of flowers and a framed jersey. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Lehigh women’s basketball first-year guard Gracyn Lovette protects the ball from Colgate women’s basketball junior forward Sophia Diehl on Mar. 2, 2024, at Stabler Arena. Colgate led in the third quarter 34-22. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Lehigh senior guard Maddie Albrecht lines up a shot during the game against Colgate at Stabler Arena on Mar. 2, 2024. Albrecht was one of three seniors honored during senior day. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
