Since transferring from Stony Brook University as a sophomore, Lehigh women’s lacrosse senior goalie Hayley Hunt has made a name for herself with two All-Patriot League Team selections.

This year, with the team gunning for the Patriot League Championship, Hunt plans to use her experience and skill to help take the team all the way.

“Last year, I cared a little bit too much about accolades or trying to get my name recognized to where it hindered my play,” Hunt said. “This year, I’m focused on being the best teammate and the best contributor. The rest will come when you work hard enough.”

As a sophomore, Hunt led the nation in saves and save percentage. Last season, Hunt was named to the First-Team All-Patriot League and was second in the Patriot League in saves per game. This year, Hunt has continued to rack up awards, being named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week for her performance in Lehigh’s 8-7 win against Jacksonville State on Feb. 16.

The Mountain Hawks are 3-1 in the first four weeks of the season, while Hunt leads the Patriot League in save percentage at .551.

Sophomore midfielder Elizabeth Bozza said Hunt has made her mark as a player and person within Lehigh’s athletics community.

“She’s unapologetically herself,” Bozza said. “That’s just the best kind of person to be around and to have leading you because she leads by example.”

Instead of having team captains, the team has a leadership committee of seniors and graduate students. Every year, they make a motto for the season, which outlines their goal for the year.

“Our slogan this year is R.E.P. It stands for role, execution and plan,” Hunt said. “I think that’s indicative of how we want to be as a senior class and it’s garnered a lot of followers and a lot of people are on the same page.”

As a goalie, Hunt has a unique view of the field during games. Bozza said Hunt’s communication, leadership and direction from her position on the field have helped her get back into the game.

While Hunt has supported the team during games and practices, she also said she recognizes how much the program has given her on and off the field. She credits the coaches and school for caring about her mentally, emotionally and academically.

“Lehigh did nothing but provide me with immense opportunities to hone my craft and grow my game to the best of my ability,” Hunt said. “I’ve made lifelong friends here. I love this place, I love this team.”

Hunt has set high expectations this season for the team she loves, aiming for a Patriot League title after falling in the semifinals last season to No. 1 Loyola (Md.), 19-3.

“We have a very special team this year,” Hunt said. “We all have the same goal in mind. When everyone has the will to win, it’s hard to mess with that mentality.”

Coach Jill Redfern commended Hunt’s growth since she transferred to Lehigh.

“Hayley has adjusted to Lehigh and our program… over the course of time here,” Redfern said. “In doing so, she’s made her mark as a player, and more importantly, as a human being within our athletics community.”