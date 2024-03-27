Photo Gallery: Mr. KSA

Lehigh’s Korean Student Association hosted the first ever Mr. KSA pageant in Lamberton Hall on March 21. It included five men competing to become the official Mr. KSA.
The events to determine the winner included a fashion show, trivia questions and a talent competition. The five contestants were Isaiah Sohn, ‘26; Michael Kim, ‘27; Luis Caceres, ‘24; Sam Lin, ‘25; and Nathan Cho, ‘26.
Michael Kim, ’27, performs “Your Man” by Josh Turner on stage during Mr. KSA in Lamberton Hall on March 21, 2024. Audience members voted on a winning contestant at the end of the talent show. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Nathan Cho, ’26, performs his talent piece with dance group 4YOU on March 21, 2024 at Lamberton Hall. From left: Xiushan Li, ’26; Ayaka Numata, ’26; Rachel Wu, ’26; Vicky Li, ’26. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Isaiah Sohn shows off a firefighter’s uniform at the beginning of the Mr. KSA event at Lamberton Hall on March 21, 2024. Sohn later performed an original rap song for his talent piece. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Sam Lin, ’25, makes his Mr. KSA debut in a lifeguard uniform at Lamberton Hall on March 21, 2024. The Korean Student Association welcomed over 100 audience members for the talent show. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Sam Lin, ’25, does the chubby-bunny challenge while giving advice to Ryan Zheng, ’24. Lin spoke to crowd members through a mouth full of marshmallows for his talent performance. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Nathan Cho, ’26, is announced Mr. KSA 2024 at Lamberton Hall on March 21, 2024. From left: Sarah Choi, ’26; Jua Kim, ’27; Nathan Cho, ’26; Sam Lin, ’25; Michael Kim, ’27; Isaiah Sohn, ’26. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Luis Caceres, ’24, sings for his talent performance during Mr. KSA on March 21, 2024, at Lamberton Hall. Caceres serenaded the crowd with a rendition of Odio by Romeo Santos. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)
Read the full article here: https://thebrownandwhite.com/2024/03/27/korean-student-a…s-mr-ksa-pageant/
