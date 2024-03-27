Photo Gallery: Mr. KSA

Lehigh’s Korean Student Association hosted the first ever Mr. KSA pageant in Lamberton Hall on March 21. It included five men competing to become the official Mr. KSA.

The events to determine the winner included a fashion show, trivia questions and a talent competition. The five contestants were Isaiah Sohn, ‘26; Michael Kim, ‘27; Luis Caceres, ‘24; Sam Lin, ‘25; and Nathan Cho, ‘26.

Michael Kim, ’27, performs “Your Man” by Josh Turner on stage during Mr. KSA in Lamberton Hall on March 21, 2024. Audience members voted on a winning contestant at the end of the talent show. (Holly Fasching / B&W Staff)

Read the full article here: https://thebrownandwhite.com/2024/03/27/korean-student-a…s-mr-ksa-pageant/