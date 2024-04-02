Lehigh University announced the launch of Degree Works, a new tool for degree audits, in an email on March 4. This tool will be implemented for students who started their degree in fall 2023.

This change is part of Lehigh’s strategic plan to integrate innovation and technology into the academic experience without diminishing the value of personal interaction.

Degree Works is designed to offer an efficient and user-friendly way for students to monitor their academic progress and plan ahead. It has an interface designed to be more intuitive, with real-time updates, a “What-If” analysis tool for experimenting with class schedules and a GPA estimator.

Michael Dills-Allen, the university registrar, said by next year the program will allow students to create their own four-year electronic plan and plot out their entire time at Lehigh, including study abroad.

He said they are going to switch the system so students can register for classes directly through their audit, which will likely happen during the 2025-2026 school year. This will help students know what classes will help them move towards graduation requirements.

The GPA estimator will help students see what grades they need for their desired GPA.

If a student is struggling with academics and lands on probation, the GPA estimator can determine what grades are needed to elevate the student’s GPA above a 2.0 and return them to good academic standing.

Lucy Fletcher, ‘27, said she is excited about the GPA estimator feature, seeing it as an important tool for setting and achieving academic goals early on.

“I think the GPA estimator would definitely help because a lot of times you see what kind of grades you’re going to get after midterms,” Fletcher said. “But if you already know the grades you need in the class for a lifetime goal, it will motivate you as the class starts, so you’re not trying to play catch up when you don’t do good on a midterm or realize that you’re falling behind.”

Fletcher also said she likes that Degree Works offers a strategic four-year academic planning system to help students make decisions early in their academic careers.

She said she was unable to register for one of her required classes freshman year because there was a time conflict with another class. She said having a plan earlier on would have helped her with time management and to know what electives to take.

Emily Ford, director of Coordinated Advising, said the “What-If” analysis tool looks cleaner and easier to use in the new degree audit tool.

She said students can input a major or minor to see where their current or previous courses fall within that possible major or minor.

She has been in her role for two years and she said she is attempting to make improvements to help advisors and students.

“One of the things I want to develop is a training program for advisors,” said Ford. “The training would include modules on advising technology to help advisors feel more comfortable utilizing the advising tools available to them to better assist students.”

Dills-Allen, who has been the registrar since May 2023, said he is also actively working to enhance the student registration experience.

“I’m trying to be very responsive to our registration experience,” said Dills-Allen. “I really look forward to how Degree Works is going to help make that better.”