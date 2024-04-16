The Lehigh men’s track and field team’s nationally-ranked javelin crew is excited for more successes as the road to the Patriot League Championship heats up.

The unit is ranked No. 17 in the nation as of April 9 and has reached as high as No. 14 this year. This ranking places Lehigh over all but one rival Patriot League school, Navy, who is currently ranked one spot above them.

The Mountain Hawks’ team average is 57.76 meters. The roster consists of five men: juniors Liam Campiglia, Hunter Rodarmel and Greg Stagliano; sophomore Wil Jaques; and first-year Gavin Chamberlain. Stagliano and Jaques are at the forefront of the unit, with both ranked in the top-100 javelin throwers in the nation.

Stagliano ranks No. 89 with a mark of 62.84 meters and Jaques is ranked No. 99 with a mark of 62.25 meters.

Stagliano said he believes the team’s ability to enjoy the grind of practice and have fun working has allowed them to be successful.

“From my point of view, what makes our group good is being able to go to practice every day and have a good time,” Stagliano said. “We all share one important aspect and that’s a real passion for the sport. We push each other to be better while still being able to compete with one another.”

The Lehigh men’s track and field team is coming off a dominant 111-88 victory in The Rivalry meet against Lafayette on April 6. The javelin crew played a contributing part in that winning effort, with Jaques took first with a mark of 58.23 meters, and Stagliano claimed second with a throw of 55.41 meters.

On April 12-14, the Mountain Hawks competed in the Bison Outdoor Classic at Bucknell University, which saw Jaques place fourth with a mark of 60.34 and Stagliano earn 10th with a mark of 55.35 in the 19-team event.

Coach Allison Taub, who coaches the throwers, said the team’s commitment and coachability have allowed them to push each other and throw farther.

“The men’s javelin crew is on the rise. The five men are very committed to getting better every day,” Taub said. “They are committed to learning the ins and outs of the sport to get better.”

Junior Liam Campiglia highlighted the team’s chemistry as a contributing factor in their success.

“I think what makes our javelin group so good is that we have fun. Track is a very results-based sport and it’s easy to get caught up in the marks, but for me and the rest of our guys we love throw days and getting some good throws on a nice day is unparalleled,” Campiglia said. “We are quick to harp on each other for throwing bad and quick to make fun of one another, but even quicker to give praise.”

Campiglia, who is recovering from UCL surgery and an oblique strain, is looking forward to contributing to the group and improving his career-best mark of 51.07 meters after placing 13th in the 2022 Patriot League Championships.

Stagliano and Taub expressed optimism about making a lasting mark on the Patriot League and country to cap off this season.

“For the rest of the season, I look forward to competing with my fellow throwers and to keep putting in the work, because it only takes one throw to make a statement to the rest of our league and the NCAA that we are here,” Stagliano said.

Taub said she looks forward to the NCAA East Regionals taking place on May 22-25 in Lexington, Kentucky, which did not have any Lehigh participants in the javelin throw last season, though the team is attempting to change that with their strong performances.

The Mountain Hawks will next compete in the Virginia Challenge at the University of Virginia on April 19-20.