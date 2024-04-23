Photo Gallery: Dancefest

Lehigh After Dark and The Office of Student Involvement hosted the 13th annual Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall at Zoellner Arts Center. The show consisted of 19 performances by 18 different dance groups at Lehigh. The theme of this year’s event was “Harmony in Motion.”
The Lehigh University Dance Team performs at Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall. The LU Dance Team consists of 18 members all with varying dance backgrounds. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
African Renaissance performs at Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall. Their performance was a vibrant celebration of Africa’s rich and diverse cultures, expressed through the lens of soccer teams. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
The Lehigh University Swing Dance Club performs at Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall. Their performance aimed to highlight the new skills of lifting and dipping, which they have been focusing on this season. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
Lehigh University Bhanga performs with traditional Punjab instruments at Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall. LU Bhangra performed an energetic routine highlighting the folk dance which originated in Punjab, India. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
The Lehigh University Tap Team performs a Barbie-inspired routine at Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall. Dancefest 2024 marked the group’s second performance together. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
J.M. Entertainment performs a routine to popular Korean music groups at Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall. Their 2024 performance depicted a conflict between two sides. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
Lehigh Get to Steppin’ performs at Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall. Their performance displayed traditions from early African American cultures through the art of step. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
Belly Dance performs at Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall. Bellydance is a cultural dance that originated in the Middle East. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
Phi Sigma Chi Multicultural Fraternity Incorporated performs at Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall. Their performance showed a battle between prisoners and police officers. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated performs at Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall. Kappa Alpha Psi has been at Lehigh since 1987. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority Incorporated performs at the Lehigh University Dancefest on April 19 in Zoellner Arts Center. Mu Sigma Upsilon’s performance this year had the theme: Stomp the Yard. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
LU Dancin performs at Dancefest on April 19 in Baker Hall. This year’s performance ranged from classic 70s rock to modern ballads. (Junqi Cui/B&W Staff)
