What started as two Lehigh roommates jamming out in their first-year dorm has emerged into a rock band, D106.

The band’s guitarists, Ben Peacock, ‘26, and Matthew Reeves, ‘26, lived in room D106 of Dravo House, hence the inspiration for the band’s name.

Other D106 members include bass player Keith Kreschollek, ‘25, and drummer Lucas Furda, ‘26. The four students are also members of Lehigh’s marching band, the Marching 97.

Despite their history in marching bands, their musical influences are broad and varying. Furda prefers chill rock over metal and punk, while Reeves is drawn to alternative rock and is influenced by The Smashing Pumpkins. Peacock’s favorite genre is punk music and Kreschollek’s is also alternative rock, as he draws inspiration from Radiohead.

D106 plays a mix of rock, punk, pop and alternative. They always start off their concerts with the song “Reptilia” by The Strokes, a band that they draw a lot of their musical inspiration from.

When Peacock and Reeves were first-year roommates, they enjoyed playing guitar together in their dorm room. They then met Furda through the Marching 97, and the three began playing together casually. In April 2023, they attended Acoustics in April, an event held by the Kappa Kappa Psi music fraternity where different bands performed.

During the event, they met now bassist Kreschollek when he was playing for a different student band, Paper Goods.

“(Kreschollek) came up to us and was like, ‘That was really cool, I’d love to play with you sometime,’” Reeves said.

Kreschollek was so impressed by D106 that he talked to and followed them on Instagram. After a few direct messages, he was offered a spot to play with them the first day of the fall semester.

The four of them began strictly playing in their house, until last November, when they decided to hold two concerts on their porch for their Marching 97 bandmates. Students passing by the house heard the music and approached the porch to listen.

Furda said their goal for this year is to host even more events and performances.

“We threw those concerts to gain traction, and also because why not, it’s fun,” Furda said. “If you have somewhere you need or want us to play, we’re there.”

The band has since been gaining popularity among students, and they hope to make appearances at different organizations’ events on and off campus.

All four of them agree that their motivation lies in the thrill of playing in front of a crowd.

“When you have a good crowd, it’s hard to find a better feeling,” Furda said. “It’s actually that good.”

The band has dreams to one day play at a real venue. When asked where their dream place to perform is, they all agreed that expanding beyond Lehigh’s campus is their goal.

Kreschollek said playing at a festival like Glastonbury, where people are there for the music, would be a future goal.

Ferda said his dream place to perform would be a beach festival, and Peacock agreed.

“Anywhere that isn’t the porch,” Peacock said.

In the future, D106 is looking to expand its setlist and its audience. They hope to continue gaining popularity and let audiences see and feel how much fun they have performing together.