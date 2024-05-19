Photo Gallery: Undergraduate Commencement 2024

Graduates take a photo before entering Goodman Stadium on May 19, 2024. Graduates began processing into the stadium at 10 a.m. (Holly Fasching/B&W Staff)
Lehigh University’s mascot, Clutch, dances on Goodman Field on May 19, 2024. Clutch greeted graduates and families as they entered the stadium before the undergraduate ceremony. (Holly Fasching/B&W Staff)
Jack Michael Narducci ’24, the student speaker for the undergradute ceremony at Goodman Stadium on May 19, 2024, addresses the audience. Narducci delivered words of inspiration to his peers. (Holly Fasching/B&W Staff)
The 2024 undergraduate commencement speaker Scott P. Willoughby ’89 addresses graduating Lehigh students on May 19, 2024, at Goodman Stadium. Willoughby is Senior Vice President of Performance Excellence, Northrop Grumman’s Space Systems Sector. (Holly Fasching/B&W Staff)
President Joseph Helble and Scott P. Willoughby arrive at Goodman Stadium on May 19, 2024. Helble and Willoughby both addressed the audience at the undergraduate commencement. (Holly Fasching/B&W Staff)
Lucas Rich, ’24, and Teddy Toliver, ’24, arrive at Goodman Stadium on May 19, 2024. Rich and Toliver were members of the Lehigh baseball team. (Holly Fasching/B&W Staff)
Lauren Schultz, ’24, enters Goodman Stadium on May 19, 2024. Schultz was very active in the Lehigh community including work with the Zoellner Arts Center as a stage manager for theater productions. (Holly Fasching/B&W Staff)
Francesca Logozzo, ’24, looks to the crowd during the undergraduate Commencement ceremony on May 19, 2024. The College of Arts and Sciences were the first to process across the stage. (Holly Fasching/B&W Staff)
Sunny You ’24 crosses the stage during Commencement at Goodman Stadium on May 19, 2024. During commencement weekend, 47 states and 59 countries were represented by graduates. (Holly Fasching/B&W)
