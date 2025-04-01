Lehigh Valley Public Media, an organization that operates public television, radio and news in the Lehigh Valley, is currently in a lease management agreement with Lehigh to operate the digital signal of WLVR, the university’s student-run radio station.

However, the future of the station and the agreement have been uncertain following the death of previous station manager AJ Fritzinger and calls from Lehigh alumni to return the radio station to the hands of students due to claims the organization hasn’t upheld its portion of the agreement.

Lehigh Valley Public Media held a public board meeting on Monday to discuss future plans for the radio station, the potential impacts of federal funding cuts on the company and the organization’s search for a new CEO.

Susan Yee, a board member for Lehigh Valley Public Media, requested there be time set aside during the meeting to honor Fritzinger and his dedication to the radio station and community.

She said Fritzinger had unmatched passion for and contributions to local radio, Lehigh and Lehigh Valley Public Media. She also expressed condolences for his family.

The board members reached an agreement to honor Yee’s request in the minutes and continued the meeting.

Mike Keim, board chair of Lehigh Valley Public Media, said the organization is currently discussing the future of the radio station and the partnership with the university.

“We are hopeful these conversations will result in a path for WLVR that builds on the station’s trust, journalism and experiential learning opportunities provided to Lehigh University students,” he said. “We look forward to sharing the outcome of those conversations in the near future.”

Jim Cameron, ‘72, a former WLVR student program director, attended the meeting. During public comment, he said he was concerned about how Lehigh Valley Public Media has handled its agreement with the university.

Cameron said Lehigh Valley Public Media failed to meet terms of the agreement, citing a lack of student internships and minimal local programming.

In a presentation shared at the meeting, one slide showcased Lehigh Valley Public Media’s operational expenses are $365,000 below budget, which includes $333,000 in unbudgeted WLVR operational expenses. Cameron asked where that funding had been allocated.

He also said WLVR should return to being a student and community station under Lehigh’s control.

Jeff Ward, a Bethlehem resident, said the internships Lehigh Valley Public Media has offered to students have been limited. He said there have been 16 internships since 2019, when the agreement was first made, which is the equivalent to about two and a half internships per year.

In response, Keim said he wished the number of internships for students was higher.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, I want to address this front on,” he said. “I unfortunately can’t do anything about the past, Mr. Ward. But, like we said, we’re working very hard to make a greater impact as we move forward.”

Laks Srinivasan, the interim CEO for Lehigh Valley Public Media, said he wants community members and alumni to sponsor internships so the company can provide more opportunities for students.

Keim said some initial financial shortcomings for Lehigh Valley Public Media stemmed from investments in local journalism. He said these investments were made to enhance the capacity of local journalism and advance technology, and they were made knowing they would cause a short-term operating deficit.

“Lehigh Valley Public Media began making investments to be the go-to trusted source for local journalism and fill the void left by the closure or decline of other local news media,” he said.

Keim said the board is aware of and paying attention to the financial performance of the company, and its members are currently engaged in financial planning to manage the organization’s resources.

Keim also said federal funding cuts have the potential to impact the organization, including the work it contributes to unbiased journalism. He said educational programming for children is increasingly important during this time.

“If you’re wondering how much local support for Lehigh Valley Public Media matters, the majority of our annual budget is funded by you, the Lehigh Valley community,” Keim said. “Whatever happens in Washington, with continued local support, we are here to stay.”

Yee said the board is continuing the ongoing search for a new CEO of the company. She said the executive recruiter has found many great candidates and is working their way through the applicants to determine who is best fit for the position.

She also said interviews for CEO candidates will continue through April, and she hopes to introduce promising candidates to the board in the coming months.