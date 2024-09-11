Historic general store opens on Main Street

The Schropp Dry Goods Shoppe on Main Street has been paying homage to Bethelehm’s rich heritage since it opened May 23.

Mary Mulder, the merchandiser and buyer for Schropp Dry Goods Shoppe, has been working with Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites (HBMS) for nearly a decade.

Mulder said HBMS has long owned the building formerly known as the Visitor Center, and the recent renovation was inspired by the original dry goods store operated by Maria Elizabeth and John Schropp — daughter and son-in-law of Mayor Goundie — in the mid-1800s.

The Historic Bethlehem website gave thanks to the extensive and well-preserved records of both the original Schropps’ store and the boarding school for girls in Bethlehem, whose attendees visited the store often, This gave them a clear picture of what was sold in the store in the 1800s and much of the same merchandise is sold today.

“People would buy things like soaps, perfume, stationery, kitchen supplies — things you’d expect to find in a dry goods shop at that time,” Mulder said. “So we’ve tried to stay true to offering that kind of merchandise with a contemporary slant.”

The Schropp Shoppe features a variety of merchandise from local and regional vendors, including Bethlehem-specific souvenirs like the iconic star. The shop also stocks a range of locally produced consumables such as teas, jams and mustards from Eastern Pennsylvania.

One side of the shop is dedicated to these goods, while the other serves as the Bethlehem visitor center.

People can get information about walking tours, museum visits and seasonal bus tours, which Mulder said are especially popular during the holiday season. They can also explore tourist information and watch videos.

Mulder said the staff’s mission doesn’t just focus on the dry goods shop.

“Our mission is, when people visit us, to encourage them to find out about the history that makes Bethlehem unique and different,” she said.

HBMS, in collaboration with the City of Bethlehem, Bethlehem Area Moravians, Central Moravian Church, and Moravian University recently announced the Moravian Church Settlements became the 26th World Heritage site in the United States. Mulder said HBMS is thrilled to be part of this historic moment and honored to be the caretaker of several of the buildings included in the inscription.

Mulder said Moravians were progressive for their time, advocating for equality, education and the inclusion of women in the workforce. They also helped develop the first colonial industrial quarter as the United States was being settled.

Bethlehem’s history and culture are intertwined with Moravian influence, and their musical legacy and educational ideals continue to shape the city today.

Rhonda McGeary, who began working at the Schropp Shoppe in April 2024, shares Mulder’s passion for the shop and is aligned with the community’s values. She said she’s been a retailer her entire adult life, and after taking a few months off she decided she wasn’t ready to give it up.

“Bethlehem has always been a very special place to me, especially our downtown area,” McGreary said. ”So that’s how I ended up here.”

McGeary said one part of the job she enjoys is how Mulder sources about 40% of the products from local artisans and businesses. This reflects a commitment to offering what its customers truly value.

McGeary values Bethlehem’s long-held traditions and said she feels a deep connection to her Moravian heritage through her 90-year-old father, who is still active in the community.

“I think it’s nice for Lehigh students to know a little bit about the community they are going to spend at least four years living in because it is a special one,” McGeary said.

Dana Burke, a part-time staff member at the visitor center and a jam business owner at the Lehigh Farmers’ Market, uses her passion for local traditions to add to the welcoming, historic atmosphere

“I love the history of it,” Burke said. “It’s a beautiful old shop with gorgeous old floors and tin ceilings. People come from all over the world, excited to visit, and I get to help guide them in the right direction.”