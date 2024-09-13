Just a few weeks into her first season for the Mountain Hawks, striker Esther Brossard is already becoming an asset for the women’s soccer team.

In their game against Maryland on Aug. 15, Brossard opened her season with seven shots after coming on as a substitute.

In the team’s second game against Seton Hall, Brossard had her first assist. She also tallied her first collegiate goal in the first forty-five seconds of the team’s fourth game against Drexel and led the team in shots in a game against Cornell.

Coach Lauren Calabrese said though it’s early in the season, Brossard has played an integral role in helping the team become more competitive.

“We’re learning and working on establishing team culture and to continue to focus one game at a time” Calabrese said.

Brossard grew up in Montreal, Canada, and spoke French at home, but she said the language barrier hasn’t affected her ability to communicate with her teammates on the field.

She said the style of play differs in the U.S. compared to Canada, as it feels much more physical and quick in the U.S.

Senior midfielder Zoe Schutter said she sees a lot of potential in Brossard, and she can tell Brossard is always looking to learn more.

“She really has a lot of knowledge and different perspectives of how to play the game,” Schutter said. “She’s also teaching us along the way.”

Brossard said she considers herself a technical and intelligent player, and her main strength is finishing.

“I want to build on these aspects and help the team,” Brossard said.

The Mountain Hawks are currently 1-3-2 and will begin Patriot League play on Sept. 20 against Navy. As always, they have their eyes set on a Patriot League Championship title.

Brossard has started four out of six games so far this season, and has seen field time in all of them.

“The more experience I gain, I think I’ll be able to really express myself on the field and do what I can do best,” Brossard said. “As a striker, I would like to contribute offensively by creating attacking opportunities.”

When looking for a university, Brossard said she searched for a strong academic and athletic program. She said she appreciates that the Patriot League is renowned for being competitive and also recognizes the ‘student’ aspect of student-athletes.

Brossard was drawn to Lehigh in part due to the strong engineering program. Coming from Montreal, she wanted a school that wasn’t too far from home so her parents could visit and attend her games.

She also said the coaches made an impactful impression on her.

“I find them very dynamic so they form a very good duo,” Brossard said. “I think I’ve found the best place.”

Calabrese said she has seen the entire first-year class make an immediate impact on the team, and is excited to see how they continue to grow and contribute throughout the rest of the season.

“Esther brings an incredible amount of passion, knowledge, and competitive drive,” Calabrese said. “She has asserted herself on the field and is dedicated to helping the team and our collective success.”