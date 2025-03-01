BREAKING: Car fire extinguished near Lehigh Parking Services

A gray SUV caught fire in the parking lot adjacent to Lehigh’s Transportation and Parking Services office, which was estimated to have started roughly two hours ago. According to photo evidence, a firetruck had tended to the car by 5:45 p.m.

The fire was put out when The Brown and White arrived at the scene around 6:50 p.m. and approached a Lehigh police officer for further details. The officer declined to comment.

Upon observation, it’s unclear whether the vehicle itself caught on fire or a fire spread to the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.






