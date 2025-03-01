BREAKING: Car fire extinguished near Lehigh Parking Services

A gray SUV caught fire in the parking lot adjacent to Lehigh’s Transportation and Parking Services office, which was estimated to have started roughly two hours ago. According to photo evidence, a firetruck had tended to the car by 5:45 p.m.
The fire was put out when The Brown and White arrived at the scene around 6:50 p.m. and approached a Lehigh police officer for further details. The officer declined to comment.
Upon observation, it’s unclear whether the vehicle itself caught on fire or a fire spread to the vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.