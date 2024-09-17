Color Run raises support for Hispanic Center

Runners crossed the finish line on the UC front lawn covered in neon powder after the Sept. 15 Color Run, hosted to support the Lehigh Valley Hispanic Center in South Bethlehem.

Over 70 people attended the event, organized by Sigma Phi Epsilon, Phi Sigma Chi, Alpha Gamma Delta and Zeta Tau Alpha.

The race began in Sigma Phi Epsilon’s parking lot, wound down the hill and continued through Asa Packer campus. Colorful powder was thrown on the participants as they raced through campus, decorating the once-white t-shirts that were donated to the cause.

Zeta’s philanthropy director, Alli Courtenay, ‘26, said the run has become a worthwhile tradition for the chapters.

“To continue doing something that people have enjoyed in the past is a good way to get participation and therefore to raise more money and awareness,” Courtenay said.

The Lehigh Valley Hispanic Center’s mission is to support and empower the lives of families in the Lehigh Valley community and promote cultural diversity.

This mission and the event relates to Alpha Gamma Delta’s national philanthropy of fighting hunger, one of the main issues the center addresses.

Diya Narayan, ‘27, Alpha Gam’s vice president of philanthropy, said her sorority wanted to raise money and generate awareness for a cause close to their hearts and within their local community, and since Bethlehem lacks food security, help is needed.

She also said this was the perfect time to host a Color Run and spread awareness because it’s Hunger Action Month.

Narayan said Alpha Gam works with the center frequently throughout the year, hosting other fundraisers, providing the center with snack bags and cooking for the center.

RJ Laukaitis, ‘26, vice president of Sigma Phi Epsilon’s learning community, said the Color Run is their biggest philanthropy event of the year, and their members enjoy engaging with the community and collaborating with other Greek organizations.

Laukaitis said he spent part of the summer planning the event.

“I reached out to all the other chapters and then helped design the shirts, ordered the color powder, and put in all the event forms through the school to get them approved,” Laukaitis said.

Narayan worked alongside Laukaitis on the behind-the-scenes work. She said she made flyers and sent out forms advertising the event.

Courtenay helped Narayan advertise the event to chapter members, whom she said were excited and grateful to be a part of the event.

“I love that our chapter can do its part in making an impact in the Lehigh Valley community as we always try to make our impact go beyond campus,” Courtenay said.

Narayan said the chapters wanted the event to involve the campus community more than it had in past years.

She said the event was for everyone, regardless of their Greek affiliation.

She said she aimed marketing specifically at first-year students so they could learn about Greek life and explore campus more while raising awareness for the Lehigh Valley Hispanic Center.