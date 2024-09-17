Let’s overreact to week one, 2024 version

This time last year, I wrote my first “Parker’s Sports Corner” column about NFL week one overreactions.

Although part of the column was an attempt to shed light on how ridiculous week one overreactions often are, much of my commentary ended up being correct.

The Philadelphia Eagles had an average season finishing 11-6, before being embarrassed in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cincinnati Bengals struggled, finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs altogether.

Even the smaller overreactions mentioned in my previous column — like Puka Nacua becoming the next breakout wide receiver and Jordan Love becoming the next great Green Bay Packers quarterback — ended up being true.

In honor of the accuracy of my predictions, it’s only appropriate that my first column of this semester be about NFL week one overreactions, once again.

The Bengals are in Trouble, Yet Again

For the third straight season, the Bengals have started the season on a terrible note. In September 2022, they lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off the season, and in 2023, the Cleveland Browns manhandled the Bengals in week one.

This year they suffered a 16-10 loss at home to the New England Patriots, a team considered among the league’s worst heading into the season.

Last year, I was not overly concerned with the Bengals’ start, citing their ability to start slow in 2022 and still end up within a few plays of reaching the Super Bowl.

This was wrong in the end, largely due to star quarterback Joe Burrows’ injury in week 11. A torn ligament in his wrist kept him out for the remainder of the season and derailed Cincinnati’s playoff chances.

Before the injury, the Bengals were in the course of a disappointing season at a record of 5-5. But by early January, they seemed to be trending into an eventual playoff team. However, I don’t think this is simply an overreaction to week one this season.

The Bengals lost two key contributors, defensive tackle DJ Reader and running back Joe Mixon, to free agency, stifling their ability to run the ball and stop the run.

Their star receiving corps consisting of Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase is in a precarious spot.Higgins is coming into the year injured and playing on a franchise tag, while Chase is coming into the season after barely participating in training camp amidst negotiations for a new contract.

This type of drama could spell trouble for the Bengals. If Cincinnati can’t get their receiving corps in order — or fill the holes the offseason created — their lackluster week one performance could be a sign of worse things to come.

The Carolina Panthers will be the worst team in the league for the second consecutive season.

The Panthers finished with the worst record in the NFL last season: 2-15.

Carolina looked eerily similar to their 2023 team in week one, as they were shelled by the New Orleans Saints, 47-10.

The defense, which is usually the better half of the ball for the Panthers, was walked all over, giving up a score on the Saint’s first nine drives. The Bryce Young-led offense looked as lost as ever, putting up just 10 points, as Young completed only 43% of his passes while throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns.

This performance has led many fans to agree that Carolina is once again the worst team in the league. However, I am not so sure this is the case.

Sure, they were embarrassed by the Saints, which is considered a below-average team itself, but improvement seems inevitable.

In the offseason, the Panthers spent over $150 million upgrading the offensive line.

The team brought in two new receivers, Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette. Hopefully, Johnson and Legette will assist Young in his development.

Young is the 2023 first-overall pick. He played football at the University of Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a student.

The Panther’s offense should be improved this season, regardless of what we saw in week one. It was the first week to incorporate several new pieces into Carolina’s system, so the team should continually improve week to week.

Rookies Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t live up to the hype

In the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. were taken first and fourth overall. They were touted as the “next big thing” at the quarterback and wide receiver positions, and are believed to be generational prospects.

In week one, they didn’t quite live up to these expectations.

Williams completed less than 50% of his throws for just 93 passing yards in a 24-17 win against the Tennessee Titans, while Harrison caught just one pass for four yards in a 34-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

These disappointing performances have led some to jump ship on these prospects, claiming they’re not ready for the NFL yet. However, it’s rare to see rookies immediately perform in week one because it serves as an adjustment period.

For example, quarterback CJ Stroud had a disappointing NFL debut last season where his team put up just nine points. Later on in the year, he went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, led his Houston Texans to the playoffs.

Williams has three terrific wide receiver talents to throw to in DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, while Harrison has the talented quarterback Kyler Murray throwing to him.

With the help of these players, I still hold that both rookies will be in contention for Offensive Rookie of the Year by the season’s end.