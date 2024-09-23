Junior defensive lineman Matt Spatny lines up before the play during the Sept. 21 contest against Princeton. Spatny finished the game with a team-high two and a half sacks and seven tackles. (Lauren Slovensky/B&W Staff)
First-year quarterback Hayden Johnson dodges defender as he looks to pass during the Sept. 21 contest against Princeton. Johnson had a career-high day, throwing 165 yards and one touchdown. (Lauren Slovensky/B&W Staff)
Junior kicker Nick Garrido successfully kicks a extra point during the Sept. 21 contest against Princeton. The Mountain Hawks beat the Tigers 35-20. (Lauren Slovensky/B&W Staff)
Clutch the Mountain Hawk looks out onto the field during the Sept. 21 football game against Princeton. Clutch spent the game hyping up and engaging with the crowd. (Lauren Slovensky/B&W Staff)
Sophomore running back Luke Yoder dodges a tackle during the Sept. 21 game against Princeton. Yoder had a game-high 42 rushes for 209 yards, as well as three touchdowns. (Lauren Slovensky/B&W Staff)
Marching 97 plays in the stands during the Sept. 21 football game against Princeton. The band performed at halftime following the performance by the Lehigh Alumni Band. (Lauren Slovensky/B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.