Author and father of Broadway star discusses new book

Luis Miranda Jr. met his wife shortly after graduating with a master’s in psychology from New York University, and they had children soon after.

The two didn’t have enough money to send their children to a private or Catholic school, and Miranda knew he had to get involved in the school board politics of their public schools to make a change.

“My advice would be if you have time as a parent to do anything else, make sure you spend some time in your kid’s schools,” Miranda said. “Kids do better knowing that their parents worry about what’s happening where they spend most of their day.”

Miranda, now a political activist and author, visited Lehigh’s Zoellner Arts Center on Sept. 19 to discuss the experiences that got him involved in school politics, as well as his new book “Relentless.” In the book, Miranda reflects on his experience as an American immigrant and highlights his “relentless” immigration reform activism.

Miranda is the father of Lin-Manuel Miranda, entertainer and creator of musicals “In the Heights” and “Hamilton.” He said he can see the positive impact his own activism has had in the lives of his children, referencing his son’s success on Broadway.

Luis Miranda Jr. said he’s always tried to impart his values to his kids, and he has seen them reflect those values in their lives.

“The fact that Lin-Manuel inspired so many people to take a look at our country and what we represent, I think that is something that started in my home — with my wife and I — that he has taken to that next level in adulthood,” Luis Miranda Jr. said.

In “Siempre, Luis,” a documentary about Luis Miranda’s life, Lin Manuel Miranda said his father partially inspired the role of Alexander Hamilton in the titular musical.

Mark Wilson, executive director of Zoellner Arts Center, helped organize the event. He said it’s important for students to hear from an inspiring figure, especially one who relates their discussion to the Lehigh community.

“One of his key focuses is the importance of immigrants and the impact they have had in our country, especially here at the Lehigh Valley,” Wilson said.

Luis Miranda Jr. has continued to stay involved with his home country, Puerto Rico, after his immigration to the U.S., and he said he wants to give back to it in any way he can.

After Hurricane Maria destroyed parts of the island in 2017, Luis Miranda Jr. said he, his son and their team decided to bring Hamilton to Puerto Rico to raise money to rebuild infrastructure and promote the arts.

Luis Miranda Jr. also emphasized the importance of voting during his panel. He said if people were less focused on social media and instead channeled that energy into social activism, the world would be in a much better place.

Students from Bethlehem’s Liberty High School and Freedom High School, some of whom are first time voters, attended the event.

Bethlehem city council member Rachel Leon said it was important for these students to listen to Luis Miranda.

“For some students this might be the first time that they hear that they have the power to change the world that they’re in, and that is very impactful,” Leon said. “If just one student turns out to vote for whoever they deem is appropriate for the future of this country that they want to see, then it is a successful event.”