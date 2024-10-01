The Brown and White

Thomas J. Carson is a Lehigh Valley native who served eight years in the United States Air Force. After leaving the military, he returned to Bethlehem to serve as the Executive Director of Victory House of Lehigh Valley.

Victory House of Lehigh Valley is a non-profit organization on the South Side that addresses the needs of the homeless community.

As I look out my office window, I see 50 local, joyous college students painting, cleaning and landscaping Victory House of Lehigh Valley. Victory House is a program that has helped homeless men transition to independent living for almost 40 years. The selflessness displayed by our local business owners, students and South Side residents is a major part of Victory House’s success.

Our staff at Victory House frequently asks me why I don’t drive if I have to do something within walking distance. The answer is simple — I want to observe what’s happening in our community.

As I walk the greenway, I see the Taggart Associates Principal, Donna Taggart, smiling and ready to greet me with a hug. I see the Moore Family, owners of the Taste Smokers, barbecuing and preparing for their next event. I see former clients who are now housed grabbing a bite to eat at Sotto Santi, yelling “Hey, Tom” from across the street. I stop by Roasted to greet local business owner Derek Wallen where he tells me about his fundraising efforts. Ultimately, I see the foundation that holds our community together.

Recently I heard a new client say, “This is a good place to receive help.” At first, I thought he meant Victory House.

Maybe that was part of it, but after asking him to clarify, he said he was referring to our entire community. It’s a community where you help your neighbor not for recognition but because it is the right thing to do.

Imagine a world where we all lived by that principle. One where we didn’t ask, “What’s in it for me?” but rather, “How can I help?”

The answers wouldn’t just transform neighborhoods. They would transform nations.

It starts small with local leaders setting an example, but selflessness ripples throughout the community. As I witness the work of people like Taggart, Wallen and the Moores, I frequently find myself asking what else I can do to help.

Shedding light on our community’s homelessness is my answer.

On the morning of Jan. 24, 2024, I gathered with Chris Cassady of New Bethany Ministries, Bob Rapp of the Bethlehem Emergency Shelter and other community members for our annual point-in-time count, a survey shelter providers conduct each year to record the number of people experiencing homelessness in our area.

Under the Minsi Trail Bridge, I noticed an increase in homeless camps, some abandoned and some currently in use. I thought about shining a light on the dark, hidden issue of homelessness in our community in hopes of encouraging the ripple effect of selflessness.

Unfortunately, a community of selfless people often doesn’t garner attention. They aren’t in the headlines or trending on social media.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

When the numbers were counted, a total of 2,262 people were identified as homeless, with 492 being unsheltered. This is likely an underestimate.

The data, observations and experts suggest homelessness is on the rise in our community. We need the ripple effect to happen now more than ever.

Please consider helping by contributing your time, money or goods – whether it’s volunteering at a shelter, cleaning a homeless camp, donating warm clothing or advocating for more comprehensive support systems. We can collectively make a difference by ensuring every member of our community has access to the care and dignity they deserve. The time to help is now.