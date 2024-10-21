Bethlehem celebrates Moravian UNESCO Sites in inscription ceremony

Flags and flowers filled Foy Hall at Moravian University to honor the transnational World Heritage UNESCO sites in Bethlehem, Herrnhut, Germany, Christiansfeld, Denmark, and Gracehill, Northern Ireland on Oct. 17.

Over 65 people attended the World Heritage International Recognition of Inscription Ceremony of the Moravian Church heritage sites, with notable attendees including Richard Verma, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Courtney O’Donnell, U.S. Ambassador to UNESCO, Rep. Susan Wild and Lazare Eloundu-Assomo, director of UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

The day before the ceremony, Bethlehem’s World Heritage partners attended a World Heritage Worship Celebration at Central Moravian Church.

Charlene Donchez-Mowers, senior advisor to Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites, and Curtis H. “Hank” Barnette, vice chair of the Bethlehem World Heritage Commission and former CEO of Bethlehem Steel, were congratulated for over 20 years of work on the Bethlehem inscription by several attendees, including Moravian University President Byron Grigsby.

Grigsby stood in for the ceremonial role of Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds, and, addressing the crowd in his opening speech, he said the mayor couldn’t attend due to illness.

He said he credits Bethlehem’s recognition to the Moravians establishing Bethlehem’s heritage 300 years ago.

“We also wouldn’t be here today without (Donchez-Mowers) and (Barnette),” Grigsby said.

Wild gave a speech during the gathering, and said she wanted to thank everyone who worked toward the inscription, sharing excitement for the future of the historic settlements.

“I’m very excited for our community to open its arms and share these 10 acres with the rest of the world,” Wild said.

Bruce Haines, managing partner of Historic Hotel Bethlehem, said he foresees an increase in visitors to the hotel.

“We’ve been promoting Historic Bethlehem as an authentic colonial history for a while,” Haines said, “But now to be able to say that we are actually designated is significant.”

Haines said it’s easier to promote a nationally recognized historic hotel.

O’Donnell shared her excitement for the occasion and said she’s grateful for the hard work to get the Moravian churches inscribed.

She said having an international connection with Denmark, Germany and Northern Ireland is special and helps the city uphold Moravian values of tolerance.

“I have a lot of hope for the future that we’ll be able to attract visitors to Bethlehem to appreciate this community,” O’Donnell said.

Ava Ferentinos, a sophomore at Moravian University, works as a 26-point ambassador, or tour guide, at the university’s admissions center. She said ever since the inscription was recognized, she mentions the historical significance on almost every tour she leads.

“Being able to be recognized as a world heritage site shows that Moravian is ever-growing,” Ferentinos said. “We’re constantly learning and respecting history, but we’re also not staying in the past.”

Partners of the transnational sites flew across the world to bear witness to the ceremony, and Minister Gordon Lyons of Northern Ireland said he considers the inscription a testament to the Moravians’ community values of organization, education and community.

Gracehill is one of four UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Ireland and 35 in the United Kingdom.

“Gracehill is a special place not for its historic architecture, but for its warmth as well,” Lyons said.

Eloundou-Assomo said by celebrating the inscription with moments like this ceremony, the UNESCO mission is achieved.

“Your presence here today is exactly what world heritage is about — joining hands together to protect our heritage sites and history before we lose them,” Eloundou-Assomo said.

The Brown and White spoke to Richard Verma, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, after the event. Verma, ‘90, a former Lehigh Trustee and U.S. Ambassador to India, expressed pride in being part of the Lehigh, Pennsylvania and State Department communities.

He said the official UNESCO designation is a valuable recognition, and it benefits history and broader communities.

“This (inscription) will last for hundreds of years, if not thousands of years,” Verma said. “What we did here today and all the work that went into this, we’ve got to preserve these stories and tell these stories.”

He also said the inscription honors the history of the Moravian Church and the Moravian community.

“This is a great story of standing up for religious freedom and religious rights,” Verma said. “It’s a story of education and it’s a story of immigration and migration to the United States, considering the fact that they chose to settle here in Bethlehem. It’s a great story of the international connections and the fact that this is the first world heritage site that has these three other countries in Europe.”