In its 11 years at Lehigh’s, Hawkathon, a student-run group through the Office of Student Leadership Development, has raised thousands of dollars for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The group’s staple event is its 12-hour dance marathon, where students dance and play games for hours at a time to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

This year, students, community members and over 30 clubs and organizations gathered on the STEPS lawn for Hawkathon’s first ever Fall Carnival event Oct. 25.

The carnival raised over $900, which Hawkathon donated directly to CHOP’s Child Life department.

Dance marathons are a common way schools and universities raise money for various causes. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, participation rates have decreased at Lehigh.

Hawkathon president Gina Marie Hazzard, ‘25, said in order to promote the Fall Carnival and increase student participation, the club reached out to other campus organizations. .

Hazzard said the group has been planning the event since last semester. She said the club’s dance marathon event includes only Greek life participants, but this event aimed to include other community members.

“We had a lot more clubs and campus offices involved rather than just Greek life, which was great to have a diverse group of clubs that we don’t usually see when we have our normal dance marathon,” Hazzard said. “Some groups also went above and beyond and had continued their own fundraising outside of the donation fee that we asked.”

Student-led organizations hosted tables on the lawn with games and raffles. Featured games included Twister, spike ball, spin the wheel, ring toss and more.

The Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students hosted pumpkin painting at their table. Club president Isabella Faasuamalie, ‘25, said the association’s purpose is to create a diverse, inclusive environment for future doctors and encourage them to practice similar principles with their patients.

”Raising money for CHOP is everything that we’re about,” Faasuamalie said. “I did a summer program at CHOP last summer, which was incredible, and being there is an unmatched environment.”

Additional campus resources, including Zoellner Arts Center and the Office for Gender Equity, attended the carnival

Two local businesses, Dinky’s and Mon and Mel’s Sweet Scoops, also had food trucks to bring students to the event and raise money for the cause.

Ethan Honsel, ‘25, said he initially attended the carnival for the food and ended up having a positive experience. He said he didn’t know a lot about the event beforehand, but everyone there was welcoming.

“It’s just been a great time, and I think that right there says enough about the cause,” Honsel said.

Throughout the week leading up to the event, Hawkathon held several fundraisers, including selling cider, donuts, cookies, discount bracelets to Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Pub, and merchandise including a t-shirt promoting the carnival.

Many students, like Joseph Correra, ‘28, Hawkathon’s special event chair, have a special connection to CHOP that motivates their involvement and support.

“I had a lot of family members who were treated by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia,” Correra said. “One of my cousins is currently being treated there, so it’s a cause that means a lot to me.”