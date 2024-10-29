Photo gallery: Women’s soccer partners with Pride Center

Senior forward Corrine Lyght fights for possession during the Oct. 20 game against American University at Ulrich Sports Complex. The Mountain Hawks fell to American 2-0. (Amanda Rowan/B&W Staff)
Sophomore midfielder Rylie Moschella sign a shirt on Oct. 20 for the Pride Day game against American University. After the game, girls from an Eagle FC soccer team were able to interact with players and get their shirts signed. (Amanda Rowan/B&W Staff)
The Lehigh women’s soccer team poses with girls from an Eagle FC soccer team after the Oct. 20 game against American University at Ulrich Sports Complex. The girls were able to interact with players after the game, as well as get their Pride Day shirts signed. (Amanda Rowan/B&W Staff)
First-year forward Esther Brossard beats an American University player to the ball during the Oct. 20 contest. Brossard had one shot on goal during the game. (Amanda Rowan/B&W Staff)
Flags sit on the Pride Center’s table at the Oct. 20 women’s soccer game against American University. The goal of the partnership with the Pride Center was to promote inclusion within sports. (Amanda Rowan/B&W Staff)
Senior forward Corinne Lyght (right) inserts the ball to sophomore forward Aminah Baruwa during the Oct. 20 game against American University. Baruwa led the team with two shots on goal. (Amanda Rowan/B&W Staff)
