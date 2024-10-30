Hunt returns to Lehigh as member of coaching staff

In 2024, Hayley Hunt was the first Mountain Hawk named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year and she received an Honorable Mention All-American by Inside Lacrosse.

Now, after graduating, she’s returning to Lehigh women’s lacrosse team as assistant coach and director of camps.

After transferring from Stony Brook University halfway through her sophomore year, Hunt found a home at Lehigh. She quickly made her mark, leading the nation in saves in 2024, and securing the seventh spot in most saves in Lehigh women’s lacrosse program history.

Throughout her career, Hunt received accolades including Second-Team All-Patriot League in 2022 First-Team All-Patriot League in 2023 and Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week in both March and May 2023.

Senior goalie Julia DeLitta, who was Hunt’s teammate for three years, will now have her as a coach.

She said as a player, Hunt was vocal on the field and directed the defense to make sure everyone aligned on the game plan.

“(Hunt) was an essential leader for our defensive unit, consistently stepping up to guide and motivate the team,” DeLitta said.

Since she played alongside many of the players, Hunt said she recognizes the possible power dynamic struggle and said it might take time to adjust.

She said understanding that it’s a give-and-take relationship is crucial to the dynamic of the team and coaches.

“You might not always see eye to eye with the players, and the players might not always see eye to eye with you,” Hunt said.

Senior defender Julia DiConza said having Hunt on the coaching staff is a great addition to the team.

“She was in our shoes not so long ago, so she is understanding of players’ points of views and can use that to her advantage as a coach.” DiConza said.

Hunt coached a club team, HHH Philadelphia girls lacrosse, and an elementary school team during high school. DeLitta said this practice with coaching and leadership skills will contribute to her new role.

DeLitta also said being a leader, empathetic and communicative with your players are all traits that make a great coach.

“She is skilled at breaking down complex concepts and delivering feedback in a way that inspires improvement without discouraging players,” DeLitta said. “Her passion for the game is contagious, and she’s dedicated to seeing each of us succeed both as players and as individuals.”

DiConza said Hunt’s prior leadership skills as captain will be a great asset to the team as she knows the team’s tendencies and is familiar with their defense.

Hunt said she’s excited for what’s in store and to work with her past teammates, as well as new ones, to improve their gameplay and help in any way she can.

“I think that since they have played with me we already have established relationships,” Hunt said. “All I’m really doing is building on the relationships that we’ve already once had.”